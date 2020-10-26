Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by process, by end-user, and by Region.

Market Scenario

Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.34% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID-19 pandemic impact on Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till July 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Dynamics:

Packaging Inks and Coatings are used for better packaging and to increase the aesthetics of products. Packaging Inks and Coatings formulations are environmentally friendly products, such as powder and radiation-curable coatings. They increases appearance and acceptability of a packaging products. Various factors such as growing demand for better-quality packaging inks and coatings, changing lifestyle of customers, growing preferences for better packaging of goods, flourishing food and beverage industry, growing consumption in cosmetics industry are driving the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, growing use of packaging inks and coatings to provide advanced performance characteristics, such as to increase the barrier properties and moisture resistance, will drive the market growth over the forecast period. Now-a-days, Packaging inks and coatings are finding much of their use in the more mature packaging segments, including metal, paperboard and glass containers, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.

However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices, stringent rules and regulations on packaging inks and coatings applications in Europe and North America, lack of universal enforcement directives pertaining to manufacturing process of packaging inks and coatings and less adoption in many underdeveloped countries are restraining the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Market is segmented by process, by end-user and by region. By process, Flexographic process segment held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to advances in flexible packaging printing, which utilizes flexographic printing as its process of choice. Flexible packaging is largely used in pharmaceutical and food & beverage applications. By application, Cosmetics application held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing use of Packaging Inks and Coatings in cosmetics packaging applications. Cosmetics application segment is followed by pharmaceutical and food & beverage application segment. Pharmaceutical segment is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period owing increasing regulations pertaining to better packaging for pharmaceutical products.

By geography, North America held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to the increasing use of packaging inks and coatings in the food & beverage industry on a large scale in China, India, ASEAN and Japan. Factors such as flourishing food & beverage industry, supportive government policies, rapidly expanding end-user industries, increasing utilization of packaging inks and coatings in leading economies such as India, Japan, and China, growing presence of major market players and changing lifestyle of consumers are driving the market growth in this region. APAC is followed by North America and Europe. North America is expected to hold the second largest market share over the forecast period due to prevailing product demand in food & beverage and cosmetics industries. Europe is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period owing to stringent regulations about food packaging and increasing awareness for contamination free food in Germany, France, Sweden, and Russia.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patent to increase their regional presence and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Market the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Market

Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Market segmentation by process

• Flexographic

• Digital

• Gravure

• Lithographic

Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Market segmentation by end-user

• Cosmetics

• Food & beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Industrial

• Others

Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Market segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South America

Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Major players

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Spring Coating Systems

• FlintGroup

• Sun Chemical Corporation

• Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

• Valspar

• ALTANA

• Brancher

• Arkema

• Axalta Coatings Systems

• ColorMatrix

• CROMOS TINTAS GRAFICAS

• Environmental Inks and Coatings

• Nippon Paint

• Toyo Ink

• Sakata

