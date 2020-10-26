Global Organic Pasta Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Source, Product, Packaging, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Organic Pasta Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Market Definition:

Through last decade, consumers are preferring organically grown food products, on account of their pureness and health benefits. Pasta, one of the most consumed Italian food product around the globe is now on demand for organic touch in its dishes. Organic Pasta is produced by organically grown wheat & grains, and no pesticides & chemical fertilizers used in their cultivation.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Health conscious parents keep a watch on eating habits of their children. Parents are optimistic about growing kids to consume nutrient- & vitamin-rich food for better physiological & cognitive development. MMR has done extreme research on organic pasta where top five countries USA, Italy, Brazil, Russia and Germany consume large amount of organic pasta every day and average estimated to 7214034 Mt (Matric tones) each year. This gives us the slightest vision of how much people around the globe love to eat organic pasta. Companies operating in the organic pasta market are introducing products that are wholly-organic & chemical-free.

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing concerns about health & wellness have led to consumer’s habits. These have changed their food inclinations as well. Because of this change, the demand for organic products and ingredients has augmented significantly in the past few decades. The demand for organic pasta is also on the rise thanks to the shifting consumers to clean-label products. Organic pasta obtainable in the market is generally certified non-GMO, as consumers are choosing non-modified ingredients in their products. Consumers are demanding transparency in the products that they are consuming, and want to know the sources of the constituents in their food products.

Consumer inclinations are continuously changing with time, and their demands change with these changing preferences. The inability to obtain products that achieve these demands leads to consumers moving to other brands. Therefore, producers want to innovate their products consequently. This has led to producers specifying high capital to set up R&D facilities that could cater to these moving demands. Moreover, the competition among organic pasta producers is very strong, and innovation is important to stand out. Organic pasta producers are trying to overtake their competitors in terms of sales & geographical presence.

The manufacturing of organic pasta with ingredients for example quinoa, fava beans, oats, etc., is gaining traction. These sources are used for manufacturing organic pasta to increase its nutritional content. Consumers are even ready-to-pay a premium price for organic pasta that is produced using these sources.

However, the price remains the main factor that is hampering the growth of the organic pasta market in emerging countries. Organic pasta, which is priced higher, enjoys good sales in North America, and Europe. Though, in emerging countries such as Mexico, India, Turkey, China, etc., the demand for organic pasta is relatively low attributable to low disposable incomes and consumer consciousness.

Market Segmentation:

The global organic pasta market can be segmented into the source, product, packaging, category, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the product segment, organic pasta is available in various shapes & sizes. The most widely held types of organic pasta consumed worldwide are Penne, Spaghetti, Elbows, Fettuccine & Linguine, Filled Pasta, Others (Angel Hair, Farfalle, etc.). Among that filled pasta is becoming more popular in the organic pasta market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% in the estimated period.

Region-wise, the production of pasta has been more in Europe, followed by North America. Still, consumption-wise, the U.S. has the highest consumption of organic pasta and as well enjoys noticeable growth in the organic pasta market thanks to the demand for organic products being high in North America, and consumers being highly conscious of the products that are being launched in the market.

Furthermore, in South Asia & East Asia, the demand for organic pasta remains low because of many reasons, but the main being ignorance and the high price of organic pasta. Though, the demand is expected to increase in the upcoming years at a high growth rate.

Recent Development:

Some of the key developments comprehended in the organic pasta market throughout the past few years, such as-

In 2019, a group of designers tried to develop advanced shapes of organic pasta and photographed them for the Milan Design Week. This was a combined effort by two primary pasta producers – Trafile Turconi and Baradello.

Barilla Group also has developed a 3D printer together with Bühler, which generates advanced pasta shapes for sale in the retail market.

In Aug 2019, Sanrio Co., Ltd. launched organic pasta under the Hello Kitty range to target kids. The launch was in the U.S., and the products are obtainable through online retail channels and in Hello Kitty Cafés.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Organic Pasta Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Organic Pasta Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Organic Pasta Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Organic Pasta Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Organic Pasta Market

Organic Pasta Market, By Source

• Wheat

• Rice

• Legumes

• Buckwheat

• Oats

• Others (Fava Beans, Quinoa, etc.)

Organic Pasta Market, By Product

• Penne

• Spaghetti

• Elbows

• Fettuccine & Linguine

• Filled Pasta

• Others (Angel Hair, Farfalle, etc.)

Organic Pasta Market, By Packaging

• Boxes

• Trays

• Packets & Pouches

Organic Pasta Market, By Category

• Fresh

• Dried

Organic Pasta Market, By Distribution Channel

• Direct (B2B)

• Indirect (B2C)

o Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Discount Stores

o Food and Drink Specialty Stores

o Independent Small Groceries

o e-Commerce (Online Retail)

Organic Pasta Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Organic Pasta Market

• Barilla Group

• Ebro Foods Inc.

• TreeHouse Foods Inc.

• George DeLallo Company

• Dakota Growers Pasta Co.

• Windmill Organics

• MXO Global, Inc. (Tolerant Organics)

• Mizkan America, Inc.

• Seggiano

• Pastificio Felicetti S.p.a

• Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A.

• Bionaturae, LLC

• Others

