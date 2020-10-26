Global Organic Almond Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Product Type, Application, and Region

Global Organic Almond Market was valued at US$ 92.04Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 190.8Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.54% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Organic Almonds are packed with vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber, and are associated with a number of health benefits. Just a handful of almonds — approximately 1 ounce — contain one-eighth of our daily protein needs.

Major driving factors of the Organic Almond market are increasing demand in consumers continue to increase their consumption of organically-grown products. Organic merchandise are the quickest growing shopper trend within the marketplace as new merchandise are developed and retailers obtain to supply organic merchandise for his or her personal labels.

Almonds possess economic, medicinal and nutritional benefits and are consumed in nearly every country worldwide. Organic production within almond is reliant on the use of variety selection or cultural practices to reduce insect infestation rates. Consistent with the continued growth in the retail organic food sector, the markets for organic almonds have been expanding rapidly in the forecasted periods. In adverse weather conditions, such as an unusually heavy or prolonged rainy season, disease problems will depress organic almond yields more severely than conventional yields and growth factor for organic almond market. Food safety and changing consumer preference will act as restraint to the market.

Based on the Product type, Sweet Type segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Organic Almond market during the forecast period. Sweet almonds are the most popular nutritious food. Many researchers are especially interested in their level of monounsaturated fats, as these appear to have a beneficial effect on blood lipids. It appears that almonds in regular dietary intake are safe for most non-allergic individuals. Sweet almond may also interact with agents taken for cardiovascular conditions, fertility, or estrogen activity and creating opportunity in organic almond market.

‘Plant-based’ trend takes almonds in new directions

Almonds are now appearing in a growing number of “plant-based’ products, creating new opportunities beyond traditional snacking nuts and bakery applications. While almond milk might once have looked like a niche opportunity.

In terms of region, North-America is expected to hold the largest share in the Organic Almond market during the forecast period. Almonds are grown in the United States more than anywhere else on Earth. North America grows almond for commercial purposes. The harvest is usually enough to feed the nation and huge export to other countries. North American countries accounted for the highest dollar worth of both shelled and in-shell almonds shipped during forecasted period valued at $XX billion or more than two-thirds (69.3%) of the global total. In second place were European exporters who also gained their position into the market after developing new style of farming in Organic sector.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the Organic Almond market. Moreover, the study also covers an Organic Almond market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Organic Almond Market

Global Organic Almond Market, By Product Type

• Bitter Type

• Sweet Type

Global Organic Almond Market, By Application

• Edible

• Medicinal

• Personal Care Products

• Others

Global Organic Almond Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Organic Almond Market

• Wonderful Pistachios Almonds

• Aryan International

• Big Tree Organic Farms

• Hilltop Ranch

• Harris Woolf California Almonds

• Billings Marketing

• Royal Rifco Company

• Sran Family Orchards

• OHM SAI AGRO PRODUCTS

• Royal Nut Company

• MOLDOVAN ORGANIC ALMONDS

