Global Ophthalmology Devices Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Ophthalmology Devices Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Ophthalmological devices are used either for vision correction or during diagnosis and surgeris related to the eye. High prevalence of vision impairment and eye disorders occurrences because of the digitalization are the major factors boosting the global ophthalmology devices market growth.

An increase in medical tourism for low-cost ophthalmology, the focus of key players towards strengthening their presence in emerging markets, and strategic collaborations and M&A activities are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the ophthalmology devices market growth during the forecast period.

On the other hand, technical advancements in ophthalmic lasers include the development of femtosecond lasers, which helps to reduce surgery times and enhanced procedural outcomes and convenience. The high cost of these devices is expected to limit the market growth. Furthermore, in the current market scenario, medical tourism has gained enormous popularity because of the availability of high-quality healthcare, lower costs, favorable exchange rates, and shorter waiting times.

The cataract surgery is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. In many countries, cataract surgery is a widely used surgical procedure. It offers significant improvements in the quality of life of the elderly population at low costs. Cataract surgery plays a vital role in human health resources and hospitals, and also used for surgical center management and planning. The usage of technologies like ultra-shot-pulse lasers and intraoperative wavefront aberrometry in cataract surgeries is improving surgical outcomes.

Region-wise, North America region is estimated to hold the dominant position in the global ophthalmology devices market. The US and Canada are the substantial revenue contributors to the growth of the ophthalmology devices market in the region. An increase in the healthcare expenditure on ocular conditions, the number of product approvals, and the adoption of advanced ophthalmology devices are boosting the growth of the market. Additionally, key players and healthcare providers are organizing awareness programs on eye conditions and their treatment, which contributes to the growth of the ophthalmology devices market in North America.

Some of the prominent key players in the market are focusing on the increasing need for effective treatment options from ophthalmologists and also releasing cataract, glaucoma, and vitreoretinal surgical devices with innovative technologies. The advanced ophthalmology devices are enhancing surgical outcomes, sinking perioperative morbidity, effectively addressing numerous eye conditions, and facilitating fast recovery without side-effects.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global ophthalmology devices market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global ophthalmology devices market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments, and project the Global Ophthalmology Devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ophthalmology Devices Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Ophthalmology Devices Market

Global Ophthalmology Devices Market, By Type

• Diagnostics and Monitoring Devices

o Tonometer

o Pachymeter Ophthalmoscope

o Biometer

o Autorefractor Fundus Camera

o Optical Coherence Tomography Scanner

o Retinoscope

• Surgical Instruments

o Refractive Error Surgery Devices

Glaucoma Surgery Devices

o Cataract and Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

• Vision Care Products

o Contact Lenses

o Spectacle Lenses

Global Ophthalmology Devices Market, By End-User

• Hospitals

• Ophthalmic Clinics and Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Ophthalmology Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Ophthalmology Devices Market

• HOYA

• Johnson and Johnson

• NIDEK

• Novartis

• TOPCON

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.

• Abbott Medical Optics Inc.

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Rexxam

• Alcon Inc.

• Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

• Haag-Streit

• Topcon Corporation

• Essilor International S.A.

• Nidek Co. Ltd.

