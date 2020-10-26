Global Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Deployment, by Solution, by Vertical and by Region

Global Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach ta USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market Dynamics:

Omni-channel retailing, i.e. combining mobile, bricks and-mortars and e-tailing, is the future of e-commerce. This requires e-trailers, bricks-and-mortars and bricks and-clicks (bricks-and-mortars that also have an online presence) to rethink their strategies and to redefine their business models. Various factors such as an increase in the adoption of e-commerce is mainly driving the global omnichannel retail commerce market, rising adoption of smartphones and tablets are mainly driving the global omnichannel retail commerce market over forecast period. E-commerce is booming and retailers face many challenges and opportunities. The rapid development of the e-commerce industry has led to traditional retailers moving into the online market. Retailers and e-tailers are facing pressure to adapt since a strategy focusing on a single channel may no longer be sufficient to attract the demanding customers of the 21st century. These core activities are expected to boost the market growth over forecast period.

However, high initial investments and complexity in the supply chain in developing countries are factors hampering the growth of omnichannel retail commerce platform market over forecast period.

Global Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market segmented by Deployment, Solution, end users and by Region. By Solution, E-Commerce held highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. E- Commerce channels have for many years been treated as a distinct, separate channel without integration to the overall bricks-and-mortar business model. This is rapidly changing as customers demand information about stock levels, delivery times and shipping options regardless of where within the retailer’s network they are situated. Now day’s e-commerce has become a popular sector that has created convenient online shopping purposes, coupled with the rising adoption of smartphones and tablets. The emergence of multi-channel and its approach has enabled retailers with enhanced operational efficiency that has served the market of omnichannel retail commerce platform in a significant way.

By geography, North America held highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to a high level of digitization, along with a significant increase in online sales as compared to offline sales. North America is followed by APAC and Europe. APAC is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period due to the massive e-commerce market as well as increasing adoption of click and collect system. Moreover, rising in internet penetration and the growth of the online retail sector are also driving the market growth in this region.

Report covers key development and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the key players covered in this report are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (US), IBM Corporation (US), Salesforce.com (US), NCR Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (US), Diebold Nixdorf AG (Germany), Infosys Ltd (India), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), and Infor Global Solutions Inc (US). These key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product launches, patent and diversification to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market Segmentation by Deployment

• SaaS

• On-premise

Global Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market Segmentation by Solution

• E-Commerce

• order management

• Point of sales

• Retail order broker cloud

• CRM

• Warehouse management

• Others

Global Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market Segmentation by End User

• Apparel & footwear

• FMCG

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

Global Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South America

Global Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market Major players

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (US)

• IBM Corporation (US)

• Salesforce.com (US)

• NCR Corporation (US)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Oracle Corporation (US)

• Diebold Nixdorf AG (Germany)

• Infosys Ltd (India)

• Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

• Infor Global Solutions Inc (US)

• iVend Retail (US)

• Dunnhumby (UK)

• Retail pro international (US)

