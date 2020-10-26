Global Oleoresins Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Source, Application, Extraction Process and Region

Global Oleoresins Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1.94 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Increasing demand for confectionary and baked food products, especially in developed regions is expected to bolster the demand for oleoresins. Growing preference for natural ingredients over synthetic flavors and colors is also expected fuel the demand. However, fluctuation in the raw material prices coupled with high investments in initial stages of oleoresins extraction is estimated to act as a restraining factor for market growth.

The report provides detailed information related to dynamics, segmentation of the global oleoresins market and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The paprika segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand of paprika as a key flavoring element in American cuisine. It has thus propelled the demand for paprika oleoresins and thus the growth of the overall market. In addition to this, there has been a growing awareness among consumers about the obvious health benefits of consuming organic food such as oleoresins. This has also helped in fueling the growth of the market.

Pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals segment held the dominant XX% market share in 2018. The drug manufacturers are now more aware of the ill effects of the use of allopathic medicines and allergies caused due to use of antibiotics. This has enforced them to use ingredients such as oleoresins in drug manufacturing to tackle such problems. This has also helped in driving the growth of the global oleoresins market.

Europe is expected to hold the largest XX% share of the global market for oleoresins during the forecast period. Owing to the well-established food and beverage industry of the region, coupled with increased consumers towards food prepared with natural ingredients is expected to boost the growth of the European oleoresin market.

A report covers the recent development in the oleoresins market like June 2018: Algatechnologies Ltd. had launched all-natural patented oleoresin “Fucovital”, which is three percent fucoxanthin oleoresin produced and extracted from microalgae.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Oleoresins Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Oleoresins Market.

Scope of the Global Oleoresins Market

Global Oleoresins Market, By Sources

• Paprika

• Capsicum

• Seed spices

• Turmeric

• Ginger

• Cinnamon & cassia

• Herbs

Global Oleoresins Market, By Application

• Food & beverages

• Pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals

• Personal care products

• Feed Automotive

Global Oleoresins Market, By Extraction process

• Solvent extraction

• Supercritical fluid extraction

Global Oleoresins Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Kay players operating in the Global Oleoresins Market

• Synthite

• Akay

• Paprika Oleo’s Ltd.

• Universal Oleoresin

• GurjarPhytochem Private Ltd.

• Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt

• Plant lipids

• Indo World

• Naturite Agro Products Ltd.

• Givaudan

• Vidya Herbs Private Limited

• Ungerer & Company

• Kalsec Inc.

• Gazignaire

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Oleoresins Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Oleoresins Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Oleoresins Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Oleoresins Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Oleoresins Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Oleoresins Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Oleoresins Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Oleoresins by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Oleoresins Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Oleoresins Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Oleoresins Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

