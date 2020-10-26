Global OLED Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Application, By Display Panel Type, By Technology, By Display Panel Size, by Material, By End user and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)

Global OLED Market is expected to reach 51.53 Billion by 2026 from XX Billion in 2018 at XX CAGR of (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global OLED Market is divided in seven key market segments that include:

• By Application

• By Display Panel Type

• By Technology

• By Display Panel Size

• By Material

• By End user

• By Geography

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

OLED is an organic light emitting diode were electroluminescent layer of organic compound projects light in reaction of an electric current; it is a flat light illuminating technology by arrangement of thin organic films between two conductors.

They offer higher contrast compared to LCDs, by comparing OLEDs are thinner, brighter, lighter in weight and power efficient, due to which they are getting high demands in field of electrical appliances. OLEDs have advance capacity of offering power efficiency lighting, and are more efficient than fluorescent tubes and incandescent bulbs. Due to these factors the market in OLED has seen development in recent years.

Globally, Global OLED Market has shown encouraging development in the forecast period due to its increase demand for energy efficient and eco-friendly lighting products which comparably consumes less energy.

The report has addresses and analyzed the Global OLED Market by five key regions i.e.

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

APAC region is going to emerge as one of the faster growing market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe in Global OLED Market.

Key Highlights:

•Assessment of market definition with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to establish the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global OLED Market during the forecast period

•Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

•In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain.

•Global OLED Market analysis with respect to the application, display panel type, technology, display panel size, material, end user and Geography to assist in strategic business planning.

Global OLED Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2017 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein data was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global OLED Market.

Key players in Global OLED Market are:

• Acuity Brands

• OLED works

• Kopin Corporation

• Pixelligient Technologies

• BOE Technology

• LG Display

• Osram

• AU Optronics

• Tianma Microelectronics

• Samsung Electronics

• Universal Display Corporation

• Lumiotec

• Royole Corporation

• Konica Minolta Pioneer OLED

Key Target Audience:

• Organizations, forums, alliance and associations related to Global OLED Market

• Private residential and nursing homes

• Healthcare facilities

• Automotive Industries

• Sports & Entertainment organizations

• Government facilities & research center

• OLEDs manufactures and suppliers

The scope of the Global OLED Market:

The research report segments North America Global OLED Market based on application, display panel type, technology, display panel size, material, end user and geography.

Global OLED Market (By Application)

• Smartphone

• Laptop & Pc monitor

• Single/Large Format Display

• Tablets

• Smart watch

• Vehicle & Public Transport

• Television

• Others

Global OLED Market (By Display panel size)

• Rigid Display Panel

• Flexible Display Panel

Global OLED Market (By Technology)

• AMOLED (Active-Matrix OLED)

• PMOLED (Passive-Matrix OLED)

Global OLED Market (By Display panel size)

• Upto 6 inches

• 6-20 inches

• 20-50 inches

• More than 50 inches

Global OLED Market (By Material)

• WOLED Materials (White OLED)

• FMM RGB Materials

• AMOLED Materials

Global OLED Market (By End user)

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial

• Sports & Entertainment

• Automotive

Global OLED Market (By Geography)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: OLED Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global OLED Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global OLED Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America OLED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe OLED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific OLED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America OLED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue OLED by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global OLED Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global OLED Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global OLED Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

