Global Oilseeds Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Type, Category, Application, and Region

Global Oilseeds Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Market Dynamics:

The key drivers of the oilseeds market are the increased household consumption in emerging economies and the growing foodservice industry. Growth in retail and modern oilseed processing technologies has further triggered the availability of the product in the global market. Another major factor that is likely to drive the market is demand for biofuels in developed and developing countries. Compulsory usage of bio-fuels in vehicles and other machinery would fuel the demand of the global oilseeds market. Changing lifestyles followed by changing food preferences and testing with several new food varieties; is driving the demand for global oilseeds market.

However, uncertainty in climatic conditions leads to the lower production of oilseeds resulting in instability of prices. So, continued volatility in the prices of oilseeds may restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, an increase in demand for vegetable oil/edible oil produced from oilseeds in the manufacturing of biodiesel is expected to provide profitable opportunities to the market players.

Market Segmentation:

The soybean segment dominated the market for oilseeds as approximately 85% of the oilseeds that are produced in the globe are processed and crushed to manufacture soybean meal and oil. There has been a rise in the number of areas, in which soybeans finds applications. Owing to these factors, the market is projected to witness significant growth.

Conventional is the dominating segment of the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. It is also eco-friendly as it increases the soil quality and nitrogen restoration, and lowers the levels of contamination in soil, air, and other water resources. The growing demand for healthy and organic products from consumers has also led to a rise in demand for conventional oilseeds.

Regional Analysis:

North America leads the market for oilseeds. As per the recorded data and the forecast, soybean is dominating the market and South America remains the largest producer of soybean. So, as a result, South America is anticipated to witness a majority of market share in the overall oilseed market. Governmental stringent rules and regulations hamper the growth of the entire market as it has a direct effect on the trade. European Union producers and exports palm oil at the maximum rate and therefore holds the second position in exporting palm oil to other regions.

Mergers & Acquisition:

In September 2017, Bunge Limited done the acquisition of 70% of ownership interest in IOI Loders Croklaan from IOI Corporation Berhad (Malaysia), an established leader in the palm and tropical oil-derived products, founding itself as a global leader in the B2B oil solutions. The company expected to expand its product portfolio, which would help serve the customers across the world.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Oilseeds Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Oilseeds Market.

Scope of the Global Oilseeds Market

Global Oilseeds Market, By Type

• Soybean

• Palm Kernel

• Rapeseed

• Sunflower

• Cottonseed

• Groundnut

• Copra

• Others

Global Oilseeds Market, By Category

• Conventional

• Genetically Modified

Global Oilseeds Market, By Application

• Oilseed Meal

o Food Products

o Feed

o Industrial

• Vegetable Oil

o Food Products

o Industrial

Global Oilseeds Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Oilseeds Market

• Cargill

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Bühler Group

• Bunge Limited

• Wilmar International

• Loius Dreyfus Company

• AGT Food and Ingredients

• CHS Inc.

• Cootamundra Oilseeds

• Oilseeds International

• Mountain States Oilseeds

• Kanematsu Corporation

• Soni Soya Products Limited

• Bora Agro Foods

• ETG Agro Private Limited

