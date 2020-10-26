Global Off Road Motorcycles Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Application and Region.

Global Off Road Motorcycles Market was valued at US$ XX Mn 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

In the world of off-road adventuring are highly diverse and offer different perks and attractions that cater to various riders.

Major driving factors of the Off-road motorcycles Market are the growing popularity of adventure sports. The increasing sales volumes of bikes across completely different segments per annum has helped the expansion of the motorcycle trade across the globe. The growth within the development of cross-country bike coaching centres can alter growing getting power of the individuals. The cross-country motorcycles fall into the journey section, and also the sales volume of those motorcycles are increasing as a result of the growing demand for journey sports. Off-Road Bikes are less aggressive than Motocross machines, and suspension and chassis setups are created less for jumping and a lot of for braving obstacles and providing traction over variable piece of land. Less awareness in consumer and high maintenance cost will act as restraint to the market.

Based on the Type, Adventure Bikes is predicted to carry the most important share within the market throughout the forecast period. Adventure Bikes are getting progressively standard for road and sport-touring. ADV bikes sport several options ideal for wrenching up kilometres on any parcel of land – massive wheels, long travel suspension, upright seating, and sensible fuel vary. Longer suspension travel will increase ground clearance to float over harsh parcel of land, giving the power to ride in additional technical associated remote areas like a cross-country tour. The quality, upright bioengineering on ADV bikes offer nice visibility and all-day comfort. Low pegs and high bars build standing for technical riding simple however additionally ease pressure on your neck, arms, wrists, back, knees and hips. As technology advances, the service intervals for journey motorcycles area unit increasing and a few aren’t regular for valve checks till 13,000 km run.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The market is also expected to grow during the forecast period owing to increasing population, rapid industrialization and aggressive expansion of manufacturing sector. The recent shift in the preference from mileage to vehicle looks and features is also expected to result in the high demand for an Off-road motorcycle in Asia pacific. The major manufacturers in Asia region are investing huge in the booming automotive industry, the off-road motorcycle market is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The market has been experiencing rapid growth owing to the rising sales of motorcycles, the shift of global players focusing on this region and technological advancements are giving much-needed thrust to the automotive off-road motorcycle market.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyse the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Report for Off road motorcycles Market

Global Off road motorcycles Market, By Type

• Dirt Bikes

• Adventure Bikes

• Trial Bikes

• Enduro Bikes

• Kids Motorbikes

• Others

Global Off Road Motorcycles Market, By Application

• Recreational

• Defence

Global Off road motorcycles Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Off road motorcycles Market

• ROKON

• Torrot

• Husqvarna Motorcycles

• Alta Motors

• Betamotor

• Hero

• Bajaj

• Royal Enfir

• Sherco

• TRS Motorcycles

• Kuberg

• Honda

• Chritini Technologies

• KTM

• Kawasaki Motorcorp India

• Suzuki motors

• BMW

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Yamaha Motor

