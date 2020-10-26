Global Nutraceuticals Product Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Distribution Channel, Source, and Region

Global Nutraceuticals Product Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Nutraceuticals are versatile which is used in many industries for example pharmaceutical, food & beverages, animal feed additives, and personal care. Nutraceuticals are referred to as dietary supplements which contain vitamins and minerals supplement, herbal supplements, and protein supplements. The companies involved in investigating and developing nutraceutical products mainly belong to the food (55%) and pharmaceutical (35%) industries.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The global nutraceuticals product market is composed to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period, because of the demand for preventive healthcare and the rise in medical treatment, which stimulates the demand for nutraceuticals containing products. The growth in the senior population and the rising chronic diseases are promising the producers to produce nutrition-rich products. Furthermore, demand for fortified food attributable to their health benefits is expected to drive the growth of the global nutraceutical products market. The technological developments along with scientific research done to cater to the needs of the customers are driving the market for these ingredients in Europe.

On the other hand, consumer doubt related with the adoption of several nutraceutical products, high costs associated with these products, and high investment for R&D are factors expected to hamper the growth of the global nutraceuticals product market.

Market Segmentation:

The global nutraceuticals product market is segmented by type, distribution channel, source, and region.

In terms of type, the food segment held the largest share of the global nutraceutical products market in 2019, because of the growing trend of on the go snacking and the demand for nutritional food products are factors expected to drive the demand for snacks products having functional ingredients. Nutraceutical snack products generally consist of protein-rich snacks, dry nuts, grains, and bars.

Better-quality, texture, nutritive value, and shelf-life of snack products because of the growing usage of sources such as vitamins, minerals, proteins, dietary fibers, and fatty acids are expected to drive the growth of the snacks segment in the nutraceuticals products market in the future. Developed markets, like the U.S. and Europe, are noticing the untapped segment of customized products based on health claims.

Region-wise, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the estimated period because of the increasing obesity levels in the region and increasing consciousness among consumers about the health benefits of prebiotics, proteins & amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids. Also, increasing the health necessities of customers in the region have encouraged food and beverage producers to develop improved nutraceutical products.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Nutraceuticals Product Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Nutraceuticals Product Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Nutraceuticals Product Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Nutraceuticals Product Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Nutraceuticals Product Market

Nutraceuticals Product Market, By Type

• Food

Snacks

Confectionery products

Bakery products

Dairy products

Infant products

• Beverages

Health drinks

Energy drinks

Juices

• Dietary Supplements

Tablets

Liquid

Powder

Others (Soft gels, gummies, and chewable products)

Nutraceuticals Product Market, By Distribution Channel

• Conventional stores

Grocery stores

Mass merchandisers

Warehouse clubs

Online retailers

• Specialty stores

Bakery stores

Confectionery stores

Gourmet stores

Health centers

Cosmetics stores

Nutraceuticals Product Market, By Source

• Probiotics

• Proteins & amino acids

• Phytochemicals & plant extracts

• Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates

• Omega-3 fatty acids

• Vitamins

• Prebiotics

• Carotenoids

• Minerals

• Others (Glucosamine, chondroitin, and polyols)

Nutraceuticals Product Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Nutraceuticals Product Market

• Kraft Heinz Company

• The Hain Celestial Group

• Conagra

• General Mills

• Kellogg’s

• Nestlé

• Nature’s Bounty

• Amway

• Hero Group

• Barilla Group

• Raisio Group

• Pfizer Inc.

• Freedom Food Group Limited

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• BASF SE

• DuPont

• Nestle S.A.

• Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Cargill, Incorporated

