Global NEV Taxi Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, by End-user, by Range and Region.

Global NEV Taxi Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ 144.58 Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

NEV taxis be present New Energy vehicles that are used as taxis. A rapid rise in air pollution levels, which are harmful to the environment and human health, has driven global and state governing bodies to design and develop environment-friendly technology and vehicles. These are the driving factor of the market. Based on the range, an intra-city segment is leading the global NEV taxi market. Higher pollution and harmful smog are established in megacities, which leads to a harmful environment to live and travel. Additionally, the rising number of commuters due to increasing population in the cities, owing to jobs, health, and education purpose are likely to boost the intra-city segment during the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific projected for a major share of the global NEV taxi market. Increasing demand for electric vehicles in China and Japan, supplemented with availability of electric charging stations are promoting the adoption of NEV taxi in the country. Moreover, in China, electric vehicles have been the top priority for the auto industry and with a massive installation of charging stations coupled with additional tax credits and incentives by the government to adopt NEV taxis to decrease emission levels in the country. These factors are increasing the NEV taxi market in China. China is considered as a leading market for global NEV taxi, globally and is likely to remain a prominent market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global NEV taxi market, Daimler AG, AB Volvo, BYD Auto Co., Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW AG, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., TATA Motors, Nissan Motor Corporation, Volkswagen, General Motors Company, Hyundai Motor Company, London Electric Vehicle Company, BAIC Motor Corporation., Ltd, Changan Automobile Company Limited., Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd., JAC Motors, Tesla, Inc., and Groupe Renault.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global NEV Taxi Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global NEV Taxi Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global NEV Taxi Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global NEV Taxi Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global NEV Taxi Market

Global NEV Taxi Market, by Product

• Short Range NEV Taxis

• Long Range NEV Taxis

Global NEV Taxi Market, by End user

• Company Owned

• Individually Owned

Global NEV Taxi Market, by Range

• Intercity

• Intra-city

Global NEV Taxi Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global NEV Taxi Market

• Daimler AG

• AB Volvo

• BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

• Mahindra and Mahindra Limited

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• BMW AG

• Ford Motor Company

• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

• TATA Motors

• Nissan Motor Corporation

• Volkswagen

• General Motors Company

• Hyundai Motor Company

• London Electric Vehicle Company

• BAIC Motor Corporation. Ltd.

• Changan Automobile Company Limited.

• Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd.

• JAC Motors, Tesla, Inc.

• Groupe Renault.

