Global Natural Food Colors Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –by Product Type, End-user, and Region

Global Natural Food Colors Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.72% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Natural Food Colors Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Natural Food Colors Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on end-user, food & beverages segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global natural food colors market during the forecast period owing to the growing expansion of this industry across the globe. In addition, the rising popularity of eco-friendly products among consumers and increasing population coupled with a rising disposable income of the middle-class population, which are propelling the global natural food colors market growth in a positive way. On the basis of product type, carotenoids segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global natural food colors market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for shades of orange color from various end-users such as food & beverages and confectionery applications. The Hypermarkets and Supermarkets segment is expected to propel the global Natural Food Colors in the forecast period owing to the growing number of hypermarkets and supermarkets in developing countries.

Global natural food colors market is driven by the rising popularity of natural products among consumers across the globe. Various government bodies are taking strict actions and policies regarding synthetic colors and chemical usage in colors, which is expected to fuel the global natural food colors market growth during the forecast period. Growing expansion of food & beverages industry, which is estimated to propel the global natural food colors market growth in a positive way. Increasing awareness regarding health and fitness among consumers across the globe, which is anticipated to surge the global natural food colors market growth during the forecast period. The global natural food colors market is driven by the rising need for natural extracts additive for processed food, growing health concerns among consumers in urban regions and rising demand for natural colors due to its cost-effectiveness and health benefits. However, lack of awareness benefits regarding natural food colors, which is expected to hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for natural color from the food & beverages industry in this region. In addition, rising population coupled with rapid urbanization in developing countries of this region, which is expected to propel the global natural food colors market growth in a positive way. North America is anticipated to generate the highest CAGR in the global natural food colors market due to increased concerns regarding health among consumers in this region. The rise in demand for eco-friendly products in this region, which is driving the market growth in a positive way. Europe is also estimated to fuel the global natural food colors market growth during the forecast period owing to government banned trading of synthetic colors in this region.

The Scope of the Report Natural Food Colors Market

Global Natural Food Colors Market, by Product Type

• Carotenoids

• Anthocyanin

• Chlorophyll

• Spirulina Extract

• Annatto

• Curcumin

• Paprika

• Others

Global Natural Food Colors Market, by End-user

• Food & Beverages

• Pet Food

• Carbonated Soft Drinks

• Others

Global Natural Food Colors Market, by Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Conventional Store

• Online

• Others

Global Natural Food Colors Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Natural Food Colors Market

• GNT International

• ITC

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• Kalsec Inc.

• Naturex

• Sensient Flavors

• ROHA Dyechem

• Dohler Group.

• Diana Naturals

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• DDW The Colour House

• Kolorjet

• Kanegrade

• Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd.

