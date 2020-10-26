Global Multi Domain Controller Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion Type, Bit Size and Region.

Global Multi Domain Controller Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The multiple domain controller is to run side-by-side on a scalable hardware with different operating systems, greatly reducing system complexity. To meet today’s expectation for a fully connected driving experience.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Major driving factors of the Multi Domain Controller market are rise in production of luxury and premium vehicles with advanced technology and complex infotainment systems. The requirements for automotive system design and software development are increasing due to the three most important future issues of the automotive industry. The number of electronic control units, sensors and wiring required also increases. Multi-domain controller will enable customers to quickly come up with a solution to support their needs with minimal design changes. Multi-domain controllers are highly used to reduce the overall functional safety overhead on the complete architecture by handling critical functions centrally. High maintenance cost and lack of substitute options will act as restraint to the market.

Based on the Application, Cockpit segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The growing demand to provide an immersive user experience along with an immediate need to make driving safer and more secure, the next generation of Vehicle Dashboard electronics would necessitate merging of existing and upcoming features to offer a rich end-user experience. The automobile cockpit is fast transforming from an analog-only domain to a fully digital cockpit and is in fact increasingly referred to as eCockpit. The eCockpit coming up with loaded features with greater integration along with critical and highly useful benefits.

In Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle is also expected to lead the market growth. Increasing vehicle production has been changed dramatically over the past five years in these markets. In China as well as India, car makers can avoid hefty import duties by manufacturing locally, thus reducing the overall cost of buying a luxury car and widening the consumer reach.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a hub for production of automobiles, with the automotive sector accounting for the largest private sector investment in research & development in the region. Owing to low production cost, an increasing number of automobile manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing bases to the region. Southeast Asia’s population is growing and increasingly motorized. Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore comprise one of the world’s most promising for multi domain controller market.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Multi Domain Controller Market

Global Multi Domain Controller Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Multi Domain Controller Market, By Application

• ADAS & Safety

• Body & Comfort

• Cockpit

• Powertrain

Global Multi Domain Controller Market, By Propulsion Type

• BEV

• HEV

• ICE

Global Multi Domain Controller Market, By Bit Size

• 32-bit

• 64-bit

• 128-bit

Global Multi Domain Controller Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Multi Domain Controller Market

• Visteon Corporation

• Delphi Automotive LLP

• Sasken Technologies Limited

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Mobileye

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Tata Elxsi

• Continental AG

• Autoliv Inc.

• Magna International Inc.

• Lear Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Aptiv

• Panasonic Corporation

