Global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global MRI Market is expected to reach USD 7.68 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The constant introduction of advanced disease diagnostic technologies is primarily boosting the growth. In addition, the rapid growth of Global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market sector is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases which require early diagnosis and timely treatment to prevent late-stage complications. Also, a rising number of road accidents leading to injuries and complications are augmenting the demand for this modality.

Global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market is segmented by architecture, field strength, and geography. Architecture segment is sub-segmented as Open MRI Systems and Closed MRI Systems. Closed MRI systems segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period due to the superconducting magnets used in these systems to obtain higher image quality and throughput. Field strength segment is bifurcated as Low-to-mid Field, High-field, and Very-high Field. Very-high Field segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Applications segment is bifurcated as Spine and musculoskeletal MRI, Brain and neurological Global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market, Vascular MRI, Pelvic and Abdominal MRI, Breast MRI, and Cardiac MRI. The market based on geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

North America is expected to dominate the Global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market in forecast period followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The favourable reimbursement policies and insurance coverage in the region are helping the patients undergo early diagnosis, which is required for chronic diseases.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global MRI Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the applications, architecture, field strength, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global MRI Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

Global MRI Market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global MRI Market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/8399

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global MRI Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global MRI Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global MRI Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global MRI Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Global MRI Market Are:

• Siemens Healthineers

• GE Healthcare

• Phillips

• Hitachi

• Canon Medical Systems

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Aurora Imaging Technologies Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Esaote SpA

• Toshiba Corporation.

• Aspect Imaging

• Bruker

• Fonar

• Neusoft Medical Systems

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

• Xingaoyi

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• MRI Research Centres

• MRI Products Manufacturers

• MRI Products Distributors

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/8399

The scope of the Global MRI Market:

Research report categorizes the Global MRI Market based on applications, architecture, field strength, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global MRI Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global MRI Market, By Application:

• Spine and musculoskeletal MRI

• Brain and neurological MRI

• Vascular MRI

• Pelvic and Abdominal MRI

• Breast MRI

• Cardiac MRI

Global MRI Market, By Architecture:

• Open MRI Systems

• Closed MRI Systems

• Standard Bore

• Wide Bore

Global MRI Market, By Field Strength:

• Low-to-mid Field

• High-field

• 1.5T

• 3T

• Very-high Field

Global MRI Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: MRI Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global MRI Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global MRI Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America MRI Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe MRI Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific MRI Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America MRI Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue MRI by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global MRI Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global MRI Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global MRI Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of MRI Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-mri-market/8399/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com