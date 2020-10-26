Global Modified Starch Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) –by Type, Raw Material, Function, Application, and Region

Global Modified Starch Market was valued at US$ 10.32 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 14.2 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.07% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/28354

Based on the raw material, corn segment is expected to propel the global modified starch market growth in the forecast period as the growing popularity of corn as a dietary supplement among consumers globally. Increased usage of corn in various food products such as gravies, sauces, and custards which are driving the demand for the yield of corn by developing modified starch products. On the basis of application, food & beverages segment is projected to boost global modified starch market during the forecast period as the increasing expansion of food & beverages industries across the globe and the increased importance of modified starch in this industry. In terms of function, the thickeners segment is estimated to drive the global modified starch market growth in the forecast period.

Consumers’ prime importance is texture when considering which product they want to take home. Increased usage of starch as a thickener and gelling agent in food products, which is driving the global modified starch market growth in a positive way. Emerging economies such as India and China are influencing demand of modified starch. The modified starch market is witnessing vibrant growth as modified starch has digestible nature and quality of being gluten-free, which is providing lesser fat than regular starches. The rise in the use of modified starch by the paper industry as it has binding property for manufacturing high strength and enhanced quality of paper with appropriate surface sizing, coating, and calendaring. However, the threat of substitute and fluctuation in raw material price, which are estimated to hamper the global modified starch market growth in the near future.

In terms of region, North American is expected to hold the largest share in the global modified starch market during the forecast period. The US is boosting the modified starch market as increased consumption of cornstarch in this country. Europe is projected to generate the highest CAGR in the global modified starch market during the forecast period as strict regulations for modified starch and the growing consumption of convenience food products in this region. The Asia Pacific is also projected to surge the modified starch market growth in the forecast period as increased industrialization and disposable incomes of consumers in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Modified Starch Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Modified Starch Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/28354

Scope of the Report Modified Starch Market

Global Modified Starch Market, by Type

• Etherified Starch

• Cationic Starch

• Resistant Starch

• Pre-Gelatinized

• Esterified Starch

Global Modified Starch Market, by Raw Material

• Cassava

• Corn

• Wheat

• Potato

• Others

Global Modified Starch Market, by Function

• Thickeners

• Emulsifiers

• Stabilizers

• Binders

• Others

Global Modified Starch Market, by Application

• Food & Beverages

• Animal Feed

• Others

Global Modified Starch Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Modified Starch Market

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

• Avebe

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Emsland Group

• Grain Processing Corporation

• Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

• Ingredion

• Roquette Frères

• Tate & Lyle

• ULRICK&SHORT

• Penford Corp.

• SPAC Starch Products (India) Limited

• Everest Starch India Pvt. Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Modified Starch Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Modified Starch Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Modified Starch Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Modified Starch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Modified Starch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Modified Starch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Modified Starch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Modified Starch by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Modified Starch Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Modified Starch Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Modified Starch Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Modified Starch Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-modified-starch-market/28354/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com