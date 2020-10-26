Global Mobile VoIP Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Services, Platform and Region

Global Mobile VoIP Market size was US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.2% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Mobile VoIP (mVoIP) is an extension of mobility to a voice over IP network. MVoIP service aims to offer wide-area (cellular) access and local-area technology services on a smart work device like Smart Phone.

Industry Background:

VoIP technology has revolutionized enterprise communication by permitting organizations to cost-effectively streamline dissimilar communication modalities to improve business productivity. Usually, enterprises used PSTN to allow long-distance voice communication, which led to massive investments in the first set up and IT staff training. To reduce the spending related to analogue phone systems, the originalities began adopting VoIP solutions to facilitate voice calls at affordable costs.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the Mobile VoIP Market over 2020-2027. The growth of the market for mobile VoIP is driven by the need for voice communication. There is a very high demand for low-cost communication service and a growing need for mobile services which users do not get at certain places. The growth of the high-speed network is another factor to drive the market growth as there is high penetration of 3G and many developing economies have adopted 4G LTE wireless technology with the development of 5G technology. This enables Voice over IP to provide flexibility in making low cost and free calls.

However, the compulsion of data plan may hamper the growth of mVoIP market. Mobile device must be connected to a data service. Also, a threat to security is another major factor which could restrain the market because of an upsurge in web threats.

The report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the Mobile VoIP Market size. By platform, the android OS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.21% and anticipated to hold the highest market share of XX.08% over the forecast period. More than 85% of the population around the world use Android OS system and therefore the share of Android OS are much higher than other OS.

In 2019, the video and voice call segment dominated Mobile VoIP market and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX.43 Mn by 2027. The presence of strong network infrastructure, availability of faster data streams, relatively lower calling costs compared to mobile voice plans are the primary factors driving the demand for mVoIP.

The Asia Pacific is expected to continue to hold the largest XX% share in Mobile VolP because of growing subscriber base in economies like China, India, and Japan. This growth is owing to the increased investment in the deployment of high-speed internet and the extensive availability of free applications. Also, mobile and content consumption is on a growth in India leading to increased demand for these services.

The European mobile VoIP industry is projected to remain the largest during the forecast period. The region is expected to witness significant growth thanks to the increasing smartphone users using instant messaging services like WhatsApp and Facebook.

Major players in the mobile VoIP market have taken several strategic measures, such as facility expansions and partnerships. For example, in 2014, Facebook Inc. acquired WhatsApp to expand its reach in developing markets.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Mobile VoIP Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile VoIP Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Mobile VoIP Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile VoIP Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Mobile VoIP Market

Global Mobile VoIP Market, By Services

• Video and voice call

• Video conferencing

• Instant messaging

• Others

Global Mobile VoIP Market, By Platform

• Android OS

• iOS

• Windows OS

• Others

Global Mobile VoIP Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in the Global Mobile VoIP Market

• Apple Inc.

• Facebook Inc.

• Fringland Ltd.

• Google Inc.

• Grasshopper Group, LLC.

• Kakao Corporation

• MagicJack VocalTec. Ltd.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Nimbuzz

• One Horizon Group Inc.

• RingCentral Inc.

• StarSSIP Ltd.

• Talk 360

• Cisco

• Tata Communications Ltd.

• Tencent Holdings Ltd.

• T-Mobile US, Inc.

• Vonage Holdings Corporation

