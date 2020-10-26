Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Offering, Application, Industry vertical, and Region.

Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The remote or offsite management of security has gathered pace in several application areas, like transportation, industrial, military and defense, and law enforcement. In several industries including energy and power, mining, marine, and manufacturing and construction, remote viewing and management of security cameras have gained traction in recent years, fostering the deployment of mobile video surveillance systems on an increasing scale. These systems enable the end-users to view and monitor security cameras remotely from almost wherever on a smartphone, personal computers, or tablets using a reliable internet connection. Additionally, the videos can be archived for later viewing. The need for mobile monitoring and security in police cars and drones has boosted the adoption of mobile video surveillance systems in many developing and developing countries.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The demand for remote video surveillance technologies and systems for real-time monitoring and security at airports, commercial offices, public transit vehicles, warehouses, and homes is a significant factor driving the market. The demand for scalable and smart mobile video surveillance solutions in many diverse application areas is a noteworthy trend in improving the market in several regions. A rapidly rising number of commercial establishments and government offices are deploying mobile video surveillance systems for protection against fraud and terrorism activities. World over, the mounting security concern, attributed to rising criminal activities, in police cars, trams, school buses, and drones is also supporting the demand for intelligent mobile video surveillance solutions.

In addition, over the years, hardware systems used are expected to gain more affordability in mobile video surveillance. Together with this, constant advances in video management software and analytics and mobile networks are expected to open new applications over the forecast period. Rapid advances in networking infrastructure and technology, with a burgeoning network, are expected to provide a robust impetus to the demand for mobile video surveillance systems in numerous developing and developed countries.

Similarly, the adoption of body-worn video cameras by police forces is one of the current trends in the mobile video surveillance market. The rising popularity of body-worn cameras has further facilitated the use of mobile video surveillance. As well as mobility, body-worn cameras facilitate the recording of an event as viewed by a police officer. Also, the application of drones by police forces to extend surveillance coverage is another trend observed in the mobile video surveillance market. Police forces in several countries, like the U.K and the U.S., have already adopted drones for surveillance. Increased adoption of HD video cameras is another popular trend in the market. 1080p cameras are progressively being adopted as it offers a detailed video clip of an incident. Numerous companies in the recent past have introduced 1080p mobile video surveillance cameras.

On the other hand, high setup and maintenance cost related to mobile video surveillance system is expected to hinder the growth of the mobile video surveillance market. Also, privacy issues about the misuse of footage. Furthermore, the deficiency of reliable connections in some countries, particularly in developing and less developed regions is a vital factor expected to hinder the demand.

Market Segmentation:

According to the offering, the hardware offerings are expected to hold the largest share of the mobile video surveillance market in the future. The demand for cameras, monitors, and storage solutions is high because these are the core components required in a surveillance system. The use of hardware components for transportation, city surveillance, and industrial applications has an important contribution to the growth of the market for hardware offerings.

Based on the application, the mobile video surveillance market for drones is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Drones can be certainly deployed and integrated into command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. They have simple operational and maintenance procedures with high tactical capabilities. They are multipurpose and can carry out a variety of missions, like mountain search and rescue, illegal traffic monitoring, support to ground forces, and intelligence missions, among others.

Region-wise, the market in North America accounts for the largest market share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, thanks to the high adoption of advance technologies and increasing security concerns in the region. Also, the presence of manufacturers/vendors region is another factor expected to support the growth of the market in North America. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to show noteworthy growth, on account of demand for mobile video surveillance, particularly in China and India over the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market

Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market, By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market, By Application

• Trains & Trams

• Buses

• Transport Vehicles

• Police cars

• Drones

Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market, By Industry vertical

• Transportation

• Law Enforcement

• Mining

• Military & Defense

Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market

• Axis Communications AB

• Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

• Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd

• FLIR Systems Inc.

• Avigilon Corporation

• Pelco, Inc.

• Hanwha Techwin (formerly Samsung Techwin)

• Tyco International Ltd.

• Dallmeier electronic GmbH & Co.KG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Mobile Video Surveillance Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mobile Video Surveillance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Mobile Video Surveillance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mobile Video Surveillance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Mobile Video Surveillance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mobile Video Surveillance by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

