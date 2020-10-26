Global Microencapsulation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technology (Spray, Emulsion and Dripping), by Core Material (Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Drugs and Others), by Shell material (Polymers, Gums & resins and Others), by Application and by Geography

Global Microencapsulation Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 6.68 Bn in 2019 at a CAGR of XX %. (detailed analysis of growth rate has been provided in a report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Increased awareness about health and wellness, nutrition in food product together with demand from the pharmaceutical industry are driving the Market

Microencapsulation Market is segmented by technology, core materials, applications, shell materials and geographies under the scope of this report. Microencapsulation Market on basis of the technology is segmented into spray, emulsion, and dripping. The spray technology had dominated Microencapsulation Market in 2018 with emulsion technology projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare drugs sub-segment held one of the largest shares with food additives sub-segment projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. Shell material type for Microencapsulation Market is segmented by polymers, gums & resins, lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins. Here carbohydrates sub-segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominated Microencapsulation Market in 2017 with Asia Pacific regions are projected to grow at one of the highest rates during the forecast period. Higher government investments in improving healthcare infrastructure along with the rise in regulations of the pharmaceutical industry have helped in overall market growth as well.

Key Highlights:

• Microencapsulation Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Microencapsulation Market

• Microencapsulation Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Microencapsulation Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Microencapsulation Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the microencapsulation Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Microencapsulation market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to Microencapsulation Market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Microencapsulation Market globally.

Some of the major players operating in the Microencapsulation market are as follows:

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland)

• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

• Givaudan SA (Switzerland)

• Symrise AG (Germany)

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US),

• Lycored Corp. (UK)

• Koehler Innovative Solutions (Germany)

• Balchem Corporation (US)

Key Target Audience:

• R&D institutes

• Intermediary suppliers

• Regulatory bodies

• Technology providers

• Shell and core material suppliers

• Microencapsulation product providers

• Wholesalers

• Dealers

• Consumers

• End-users

• Retailers

Scope of the report:

This research report segments the microencapsulation market based on application, technology, core material, shell material and geography.

Microencapsulation Market, By Application:

• Pharmaceutical & healthcare products

• Food & beverages

• Household & personal care products

• Agrochemicals

• Construction materials

• Textiles

• Others

Microencapsulation Market, By Technology:

• Spray technologies

• Emulsion technologies

• Dripping

• Others

Microencapsulation Market, By Core Material:

• Pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs

• Food additives

• Fragrances

• Agricultural inputs

• Phase change materials

• Others

Microencapsulation Market, By Shell Material:

• Polymers

• Gums & resins

• Lipids

• Carbohydrates

• Proteins

Microencapsulation Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of the North America Microencapsulation Market

• Breakdown of the Europe Microencapsulation Market

• Breakdown of the Asia Pacific Microencapsulation Market

• Breakdown of the Middle East & Africa Microencapsulation Market

•Breakdown of the South America Microencapsulation Market

Available Customizations:

Maximize Market Research offers customization of reports according to the specific requirement of our clients.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Microencapsulation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Microencapsulation Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Microencapsulation Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Microencapsulation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Microencapsulation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Microencapsulation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Microencapsulation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Microencapsulation by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Microencapsulation Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Microencapsulation Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Microencapsulation Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

