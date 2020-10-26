Global Mezcal Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Sales Channel, Application and Region

Global Mezcal Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 23.1 Bn by 2026, at an XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Mezcal is an agave-based alcoholic beverage that has a strong smoky flavor and can be expended straight or as a cocktail. Mezcal is a purified alcoholic spirit manufactured from the agave plant, which is native to Mexico.

Global Mezcal MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/36374

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a significant role in the growth of the mezcal market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026. Mezcal market is emerging with the growing consumption worldwide. The agave plant is generally found in the region of Oaxaca in Mexico. This region has 570 of 625 mezcal production services in Mexico. It is also grown in the other arid regions like San Luis Potosi, Guanajuato, Zacatecas, Michoacán, Durango, and Puebla.

Supermarkets segment is expected to register a XX% major revenue share in the mezcal market globally. In Australia, some of the leading supermarkets, for instance, Woolworth and Coles Supermarkets Australia Pty Ltd are gaining an edge in the alcohol categories. In 2018, Woolworths dominated the alcohol retail sector with over US$ XX million customers. On the other hand, Coles Supermarkets Australia Pty Ltd has a customer base of over US$ XX million and it is currently holding around XX% market share.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the mezcal market, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is one of the largest mezcal markets. The growing popularity of mezcal in the cocktail space and the rapid growth of on-premises sales of mezcal spirits in the U.S have been significantly contributing to the growth of the market in North America. Moreover, the growth rate of mezcal distribution is expected to increase in the US, because of the rapid expansion of off-premises distribution outlets in the upcoming years.

Global Mezcal Market, Regional Analysis

Global Mezcal Market1

The competitive landscape section in the mezcal market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. It provides captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other vital aspects about the major players having a stronghold in the mezcal market.

Mezcal market is highly fragmented because of the number of small and giant players dominating the market. Some of the key players in the market are Ilegal Mezcal, Pernod Ricard, and William Grant & Sons Ltd. Major players are investing in acquiring small players in the mezcal market, especially to leverage the luxury spirits segment and to develop the product portfolio.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Mezcal Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Mezcal Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Mezcal Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mezcal Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/36374

Scope of the Global Mezcal Market

Global Mezcal Market, By Application

• Joven

• Reposado

• Anejo

Global Mezcal Market, By Sales Channel

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• E-Commerce

Global Mezcal Market, By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Mezcal Market

• Pernod Ricard

• Ilegal Mezcal

• William Grant and Sons Ltd.

• Rey Campero

• El Silencio Holdings

• Mezcal Vago

• Lagrimas de Dolores

• Fidencio Mezcal

• Los Amantes Mezcal S.A. de C.V,

• Gem & Bolt, LLC

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Mezcal Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mezcal Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Mezcal Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mezcal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Mezcal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mezcal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Mezcal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mezcal by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mezcal Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mezcal Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Mezcal Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Mezcal Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-mezcal-market/36374/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com