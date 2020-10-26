Global Low Fat Yogurt Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Origin, Type, and Region

Global Low Fat Yogurt Market was valued US$13.27 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Major factors which are boosting the organic low-fat yogurt market for Increasing alertness about the consumption of synthetic and conventional products coupled with rising health problems associated with their consumption such as blood pressure, diabetes, Crohn’s disease, and many others.

Major drawback for the growth of the low-fat yogurt market is non-organic food because it comes under the artificial stabilizers, additives, and sweeteners. Therefore major challenge of low-fat yogurt market is rising health concerns and increasing awareness regarding the consumption of non-organic dairy items.

Based on type, the low-fat yogurt market is segmented into flavored, plain and fruit. Flavored segment held the dominant market share of 47% of the total market share in 2018. Chocolate, vanilla, coffee, and mint are some of the common flavors added for improving the aroma, taste, and texture of the end product. Various health benefits associated with the consumption of organic flavored items are likely to support in boosting its demand globally. The demand for natural flavored food items is rising globally. Market players associated with the production of these items are trying to develop new products to gain a competitive edge.

Geographically, the low-fat yogurt market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa. North America held the dominant market share of XX% in the low-fat yogurt market in 2018 and expected to continue its leading position in the upcoming period. Flavored products are gaining popularity in the North American region. Their consumption in the regular diet is highly preferred by population in the region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region during forecast period. The Europe accounted for the second largest market share of XX% of the low-fat yogurt market. Growing demand for processed low-fat dairy items in China & India is expected to boost the Asian market over the forecast period. The global dairy players are focusing on extending their regional presence in Asia Pacific by opening more production and distribution units.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Low Fat Yogurt Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Low Fat Yogurt Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Low Fat Yogurt Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Low Fat Yogurt Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Low-Fat Yogurt Market:

Global Low-Fat Yogurt Market, by Origin

• Non-Organic

• Organic

Global Low-Fat Yogurt Market, by Type:

• Flavoured

• Fruit

• Plain

Global Low-Fat Yogurt Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Low-Fat Yogurt Market:

• Wallaby Yogurt Company

• Byrne Dairy

• Jalna Dairy Foods

• Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods Ltd.

• Danone Inc.

• General Mills Inc.

• Nestlé, NANCY’S

• Gopala

• Tillamook

• Others.

