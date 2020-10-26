Global Liquid Filtration Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Fabric Material, Filter Media, End User, and Region

Global Liquid Filtration Market was valued US$ 2.10 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX % CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the liquid filtration market. The demand for liquid filtration mostly emerges from industrial water treatment, municipal water treatment, and industrial processes. The market for liquid filtration is likely to witness a significant growth because of the rising contamination in the ground as well as surface water. High demand from end-user industries, for instance, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals are driving the demand for the market.

Advancement in technology and the rise in industrialization across the globe is also expected to fuel the demand for the liquid filtration market globally. Viledon water solutions partnered with Aqua Biotechnology to separate biomass using membrane bioreactors. The made purified water can be directly utilized for environmental use.

Food & beverage, chemical, mining are the leading end of liquid filtration. Harsh disinfection and purification conditions require advanced technology to be used in this industry, which in turn fuels the growth of the Liquid Filtration Market. Proper filtration and purification techniques ensure a high reusability rate for water, achieving zero liquid discharge, production of high-quality final products, reduction in production costs, and efficient management of wastewater.

The polymer fabric material is the largest type of liquid filtration, because of its excellent properties. The properties of polymer comprise high tenacity, low water absorption, high thermal resistance, and good resistance to various chemicals.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific was estimated to account for the largest market share of the global industrial filtration market in 2018. Production regulations attended with the need for clean indoor air facilities is the major factor that drives this market. The growth in manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, and food & beverage industries has laid a great influence on the economic development of the countries in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Liquid Filtration Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Liquid Filtration Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Liquid Filtration Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Liquid Filtration Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Liquid Filtration Market:

Global Liquid Filtration Market, by Fabric Material

• Polymer

• Cotton

• Aramid.

Global Liquid Filtration Market, by Filter Media

• Woven

• Nonwoven

Global Liquid Filtration Market, by End-User

• Municipal

• Food & Beverage

• Mining

Global Liquid Filtration Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operated in Global Liquid Filtration Market:

• Valmet

• Clear Edge Filtration

• Eaton Corporation

• Lydall

• Sefar AG

• Sandler AG

• GKD

• Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

• Fibertex Nonwoven

• American Filter Fabrics

• Alfa Laval

• Ahlstrom-Munksjö

• Donaldson

• Freudenberg

• Mann+Hummel

• Pall Corporation

• Parker Hannifin.

