Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027) by Component, by end user and by Region

Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Bn in 2019 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market Dynamics:

Emerging technologies are being used in a variety of ways for societal benefit and are strengthening the global economy. The ability to link the physical world and human activity with sensors and networks (including the Internet) and to gain insights through advanced analytics is transforming our daily routines, economies, and sectors of activity. This interaction of people and objects across and between themselves in computer aware environments, using cloud services supported by analytics is the intersection of the emerging technologies that are having a transformative impact on various end users. M2M, industrial Internet and IoT are all components of the Internet of everything (IoE). Internet of Everything (IoE) refers to the network of embedded computing devices that are interrelated distinctively in the existing internet infrastructure.

Various factors such as an increasing government initiatives to adopt Internet of Everything (IoE) Technologies, introduction of smart sensors & devices, growth in automation of manufacturing and operational processes and enhancing Internet of Everything (IoE) component providers to come up with advanced sensors, systems, and solutions to meet customer expectation are expected to drive the global internet of everything market over forecast period. However, factors such as lack of technical expertise, cyber security and safety concerns, interoperability and lack of common standards, and issues related data migration from legacy systems are expected to restrain the market growth over forecast period.

Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market is segmented by Component, End User and by region. By end user manufacturing dominated the market with xx% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Affordable prices of sensors and the growth in usage of technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Low-Power Wi-Fi, accelerate the penetration of Internet of Everything (IoE) technology in manufacturing sector. Manufacturing sector followed by the public sector. Though, healthcare sector market is expected to grow at highest CAGR over forecast period. Healthcare is being transformed by IoE technologies, with the potential to improve health outcomes, reduce health expenditures and facilitate the offering of care in more patient friendly ways. IoE provides enormous opportunities to reach the United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs) including goal three: To ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all ages.

By geography, North America dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to a rise in applications of Internet of Everything (IoE) in manufacturing, government, and retail fields. Increasing in investments by U.S. government and technological advancements in the telecom industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Internet of Everything (IoE) market growth during the forecast period. North America is followed by APAC and Europe. Asia-Pacific Internet is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to vast increase in the number of smart-phone users. Europe is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period. Enterprises in Europe are rapidly adopting IoE as it generates extraordinary opportunities for organizations, individuals, communities and countries to gain huge value from networked connections through data, processes, things and people.

Report covers key development and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the key players Amazon Web Services, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Fujitsu, SAP SE. and General Electric (GE) among others. These key player are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as partnership, merger& acquisition, collaborations, joint ventures, strategic alliances, expansion, diversification, new product launches and patent to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market

Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market Segmentation by Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market Segmentation by End User

• Government

• Retail

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Transportation & Logistics

• Public

Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South America

Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market Major Players

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• AT&T, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Microsoft Corporation

• Google, Inc.

• Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

• Fujitsu, SAP SE.

• General Electric (GE)

• Royal Dutch Shell

• Peach John Co. Ltd

• Sams West, Inc.

• Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• Daimler AG

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• C-Labs Corporation

• Wipro

• Software AG.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Internet of Everything (IoE) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Internet of Everything (IoE) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Internet of Everything (IoE) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Internet of Everything (IoE) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Internet of Everything (IoE) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Internet of Everything (IoE) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

