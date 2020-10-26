Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component Type, Connectivity Type, Light Source, End User and Region.

Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.10 % during a forecast period.

The intelligent lighting control system contains multiple lighting fixtures, which are connected in a network to control lighting. It also increases energy efficiency, performance, and customer value. The evolution of smart technology has considerably changed the lighting industry in terms of energy, money-saving and boosted the safety and convenience of the end-users.

An increase in electricity prices across the globe, incorporation of physical security industry with intelligent lighting, shifting paradigm of lighting control industry to electronics industry are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global intelligent lighting controls market. In many countries across the globe, the government has formulated regulations to utilize and manage electricity consumption efficiently, which are expected to drive the global intelligent lighting controls market growth.

On the other hand, the high installation cost for intelligent lighting control is expected to limit the adoption of intelligent lighting controls in the global market. Furthermore, the growth of smart homes and wireless lighting control systems are expected to offer key opportunities in the global intelligent lighting controls market during the forecast period(2019-2026).

The Sensors are expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for sensors is increasing because of its features like dimming, and long lamp life, which is also expected to increase the demand for sensors.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global intelligent lighting controls market. The leading position in the market can be attributed to the rise in government investments for developing smart homes in developing countries like China and India. A high rate of production and the consumption of the lighting products in the region are also attracting foreign key players to invest in the country.

Leading global intelligent lighting controls market key players are focusing on the manufacturing process of lighting systems, which can be easily retrofitted in the existing retail, commercial and industrial buildings sector. For instance, in 2018, Honeywell introduces a suite of next-generation energy management software and safe cloud communication systems.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market

Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market, By Component Type

• Sensors

• Ballasts and LED Drivers

• Microcontrollers

• Dimmers and Switches Actuators

• Transmitters and Receivers

• Intelligent Luminaries

Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market, By Connectivity Type

• Wired

o Building Automation & Control Network (BACnet)

o Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

o Power Line Communication (PLC)

o Proprietary Control

• Wireless

o EnoCean

o ZigBee

o Bluetooth

o Wi-Fi

Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market, By Light Source

• Fluorescent Lamp (FL)

• Light Emitting Diode (LED)

• High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps

Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market, By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Hospitality

• Automotive

• Others

Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market

• Acuity Brands Inc.

• Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

• Osram GmbH

• Philips Lighting

• Schneider Electric

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Hubbell Incorporated

• Legrand

• Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

• LSI Industries Inc.

• Control4 Corporation

• Cree Inc.

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• Enlighted Inc.

• General Electric Company

