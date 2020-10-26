Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Product, Platform, End Use, Sales Channel, and Region.

Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The increasing employment of UUV for different activities below the seabed will enhance the demand for inertial measurement unit. For a number of commercial and military applications such as mine investigation and countermeasures, UUV is proving to be a quickly emerging platform. These applications are anticipated to hold a high potential in driving the growth of international inertial measurement unit market.

On the other hand, the high sensitivity to fabrication and environmental variations makes the packaging of inertial measurement unit sensors such as micro machined gyroscopes a challenging task. A robust MEMS sensing element is needed to get the desired performance specification at low cost which increases the difficulty of packaging MEMS components. This leads to the increase in packaging cost and thus hinders the growth of inertial measurement unit market.

By product, gyroscope could showcase a higher revenue of US$ XX Bn by the end of 2026. Over the course of the forecast period, this segment is anticipated to exhibit its prominence while growing at an approximate US$ XX Bn annually. This growth could exceed that of any other segment in the category.

Globally, North America is forecasted to be a larger market for inertial measurement unit. US$ XX Bn revenue is predicted to be earned by the concluding forecast year. This region would continue to be one of the most attractive market for inertial measurement unit until the end of 2026.

Asia Pacific region except Japan could be another lucrative region for global inertial measurement unit market with a XX % CAGR predicted to be registered throughout the forecast period. Europe could create an opportunity of US$ XX Bn by 2026.

This report contains the inclusive analysis of tendencies involving key global inertial measurement unit (IMU) market drivers and restraints. The review also comprises another section highlighting inertial measurement unit (IMU) trends. The study maps and profiles analyses leading players from global inertial measurement unit (IMU) market together with their industry plans and improvements in the business. Moreover, the reporting landscape of those inertial measurement unit (IMU) businesses highlighting their demand.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. This report also helps in understanding global inertial measurement unit market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size and also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. Present report provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders for prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future into this emerging segment in global inertial measurement unit market.

Scope of Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market

Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market, By Product

• Gyroscope

• Accelerometer

• Magnetometer

• Attitude Sensor

Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market, By Platform

• Land

• Airborne

• Naval

Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market, By End Use

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Sports

Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market, By Sales Channel

• Direct Sales

• Online Retail

• Electronic Component Stores

Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Thales Group

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Safran Electronics & Defense SAS

• Rockwell Collins

• Systron Donner Inertial

• KVH Industries, Inc.

• Moog, Inc.

• Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc.

• Kearfott Corporation.

