Global Indoor Farming Robots Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Automation, Application and Region

cost to buy indoor farming robots and need of timely maintenance to keep them running are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market. High cost of research and development and high energy cost could hinder the growth of market.

Global Indoor Farming Robots Market1

By type, robot gripper segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Robot gripper is the part of robotic automation system which is used to hold, tighten, handle and release an object. It works similar as the human hands. The high adoption of robot grippers to harvest the target crops in indoor farming is driving the growth of market. Also design of the robot gripper is based on simplicity, effectiveness and low cost, which is further propelling the growth of market. Additionally, material handling robot segment held the second largest market share in 2019 and is projected to continue its growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Growing demand of material handling robots in indoor farming to perform tasks such as movement of farming products is driving the growth of market. Robotic fodder is used in making fodder indoors without soil, fertilizer, or sunlight.

Global Indoor Farming Robots Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Europe held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of 21.43% during forecast period. The UK, Germany and France are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the limited availability of suitable land for growing crops and maximum availability of area under indoor farming.

Growing adoption of indoor vertical farming in the region and rising demand for organic food across the globe are driving the growth of market. Europe has developed advanced technologies in the field of indoor farming, which is ultimately propelling the growth of market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Indoor Farming Robots Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Indoor Farming Robots Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Indoor Farming Robots Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Indoor Farming Robots Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Indoor Farming Robots Market

Global Indoor Farming Robots Market, By Type

• Robot Gripper

• Cutting Robot

• Robotic Fodder

• Material Handling Robot

• Incubators

• Monitoring Drones

• Others

Global Indoor Farming Robots Market, By Automation

• Semi-Autonomous

• Fully Autonomous

Global Indoor Farming Robots Market, By Application

• Fruits

• Vegetables

• Floriculture

Global Indoor Farming Robots Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Indoor Farming Robots Market, Key Players

• Iron-Ox

• OnRobot

• Visser Horti Systems BV

• FodderWorks

• Harvest Automation

• Root AI

• Javo

• FarmBot Inc

• Metomotion

