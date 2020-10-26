Global In Wheel Motor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Propulsion, by Electric Vehicle, by Motor, by Cooling and by Region.

Global In Wheel Motor Market was valued US$ 250.00 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a XX % CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Driving factors of In-Wheel Motor Market are rising demand and production of vehicles. Increase in demand for commercial vehicles, government stringent emission norms, and improved vehicle performance, replacement of transmission, driveshaft, axles, and differential. Raised driving range, reliability and more power to improve the efficiency will open more opportunities for the in-wheel motor market. High price and rise in unsprung mass can hamper the growth of In-Wheel Motor Market. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the in-wheel motor market.

By electric vehicle, passenger’s cars segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Increase in production of passenger vehicles across the globe, the decline in bank interest rate, rapid urbanization and rising safety concern. It has the highest application of formed components, improved fuel efficiency, high torque, increased power, and better vehicle handling to both new and existing vehicles. The provision of better vehicle handling to both new and existing vehicles will dominant in the market for the In-wheel motor market.

In terms of motor, the Radial Flux segment is projected to grow at the fastest during the forecast period. Future automobiles will need to satisfy stringent emission standards and the best way to do it with exciting technologies is to reduce their weight and necessary to be efficient, most common motor type adopted for in-wheel motors as the rotor can be directly fixed to the wheel and In-wheel motors are almost radial because of integration benefits, durability, and torque density will have greater demand in In-wheel motor market.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global In Wheel Motor Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economics and geographic position also influence favoring of aluminum. Rise in disposal income, rapid changes in regulations to make transportation more advancing on the technology front and ever-increasing population of this region will create more opportunities in In-Wheel Motor Market. China is the biggest producer of automobiles in the world. Northern America region is projected to be the second-largest In-Wheel Motor Market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global In Wheel Motor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global In Wheel Motor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global In Wheel Motor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global In Wheel Motor Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report Global In Wheel Motor Market:

Global In Wheel Motor Market, By Propulsion

• BEV

• HEV

• PHEV

• FCEV

Global In Wheel Motor Market, By Electric Vehicle

• PV

• CV

Global In Wheel Motor Market, By Motor

• Axial Flux

• Radial Flux

Global In-Wheel Motor Market, By Cooling

• Air

• Liquid

Global In-Wheel Motor Market, By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analysed in Global In Wheel Motor Market:

• Protean Electric

• Elaphe

• Ford

• ZIEHL-ABEGG

• Printed Motor Works

• NTN

• Toyota

• E-TRACTION

• Tesla

• TM4

• ECOmove

• NSK

• Hyundai

• YASA

• TAJIMA EV

• Schaeffler

• GEM motors

• Nano-Optonics Energy Inc.

• The Orbis Ring Drive Wheel

• Michelin SA

• General Motors

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: In Wheel Motor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global In Wheel Motor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global In Wheel Motor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America In Wheel Motor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe In Wheel Motor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific In Wheel Motor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America In Wheel Motor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue In Wheel Motor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global In Wheel Motor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global In Wheel Motor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global In Wheel Motor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

