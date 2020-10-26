Global Image Signal Processor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Method, Image Type, Technology, Application and Region

Global image signal processor market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of ~6.5% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Image signal processor is a most common type of specific digital signal processor (DSP) or media processor which is used for image processing purpose in digital cameras or other devices. It is also known as image processor, image processing engine and image processing unit.

Market Dynamics

Growing technological advancements in the field of image processing and surge in the demand of enhanced images for better viewing experience are major driving factors behind the growth of market. Increasing production and usage of consumer electronics products such as digital camera, Smartphone and tablets across the globe, increase in disposable income by the people worldwide, rising popularity of photography and growing adoption of image signal processors in various markets such as high-end Smartphone’s, gaming, surveillance/security, medical and in automotive are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. Image signal processor offers some benefits such as faster and cost effective image processing, image sharpening, embossing and edge detection, which are further propelling the growth of market.

However, high initial cost depending upon the system to be used is major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Lack of qualified professionals and time consuming process could hinder the growth of market.

Global Image Signal Processor Market: Segmentation Analysis

By image processing method, digital image processing segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The high adoption of digital image processing in applications like in compact disk, satellite, medical, mobile phone and in voice detection machines is attributed to the growth of market. Digital Image Processing (DIP) is software which is used to manipulate the digital images by the using computer system. It is also used to improve the image quality, to obtain important information from it. The digital image processing technology can perform various tasks. It acts as system on a chip with multi-core processor architecture to enhance the system integration on embedded devices.

By application, Smartphone, automotive and digital camera segments are projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. High adoption Smartphone with built in image processor component which is used to satisfy Smartphone photographers by providing high quality image is results into the growth of market. An image processor is an important electronic device which is similar to the “brains” of the camera. It is used to control the digital camera to a high degree. Growing market for a digital camera is lead to the demand of image processors, which is ultimately propelling the growth of market. Furthermore, surge in the adoption of automotive image processors for driver assistance systems and infotainment systems in electric vehicles are driving the growth of market.

Global Image Signal Processor Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed the massive presence of electronics product manufacturing companies and growing consumer electronics industry across the region. Technological advancements in the field of image processing and sensing across the region is driving the growth of market.

Growing initiatives by the governments such as Make in India initiative to manufacture their products in India and with dedicated investments into manufacturing industries are further propelling the growth of market in the region.

Global Image Signal Processor Market: Key Development

In Jun 2019, STMicroelectronics a world leader in CMOS imaging technology, has introduced a new high-performance, stand-alone Image Signal Processor with dual-camera support that brings DSC-like performance to mobile imaging applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Image Signal Processor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Image Signal Processor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Image Signal Processor Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Image Signal Processor Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Image Signal Processor Market

Global Image Signal Processor Market, By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Image Signal Processor Market, By Method

• Analog Image Processing

• Digital Image Processing

Global Image Signal Processor Market, By Image Type

• 1D

• 2D

• 3D

Global Image Signal Processor Market, By Technology

• Single Instruction Multiple Data [SMID]

• Multiple Instruction Multiple Data [MIMD]

Global Image Signal Processor Market, By Application

• Smart Cities

• Automotive

• Gaming

• Smartphone

• Smart Home

• Drone

• Digital Cameras

• Personal Robot

• Others

Global Image Signal Processor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Image Signal Processor Market, Key Players

• ST Microelectronics

• Intel Corporation

• Leica Camera AG

• Fujitsu ltd

• Sigma Corporation

• Fujifilm

• Casio Computer Co., Ltd

• Canon Inc

• Panasonic Corporation

• Konica Minolta

• Sony Corporation

• HTC Corporation

• Olympus Corporation

• Nikon Corporation

• Seiko Epson Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Image Signal Processor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Image Signal Processor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Image Signal Processor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Image Signal Processor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Image Signal Processor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Image Signal Processor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Image Signal Processor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Image Signal Processor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Image Signal Processor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Image Signal Processor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Image Signal Processor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

