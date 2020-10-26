Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Application, End-Use Industry and Region

Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.40 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) is a unique copolymer of butadiene and acrylonitrile, which is also known as Highly Saturated Nitrile. HNBR is a modified form of NBR exhibitin that offer enhanced stability, better compatibility and physical properties with extended working temperature in comparison to nitrile rubber (NBR).

Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market, Dynamics

The demand for hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber (HNBR) is increasing because of the synthetic rubber, rapid industrialization & shifting consumer preference for high-quality rubber propagated variation in the rubber manufacturing process. HNBR is attracting the attention of many key players, which are operating in the automotive, petroleum, building, gas. The hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber (HNBR) is a staple product in industrial supply chains due to its excellent retention, strength and widespread application. In addition, government initiatives like exhibitions, trade fairs, buyer-seller meet, and favorable policies that includes tax breaks, custom duty waivers and economic assistance are expected to drive the market growth.

On the other hand high cost, limited resistance to aromatic oils and polar organic solvents, poor electrical and flame resistance properties are expected to limit the global hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber (HNBR) market growth.

Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market, Segment Analysis:

The automotive sector is expected to contribute XX% share in the global hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber (HNBR) market. The growth in the market is attributed to the rise in consumption and auto sales mainly from emerging countries such as China, Indonesia and India. The production of HNBR is majority consume by the tire manufacturing industry. The HNBR offer many benefits like high mechanical strength, excellent heat, superior resistance to fuels and oxidation stability that is expected to increase the demand in the automotive industry.

Based on product, the HNBR solid is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. NBR solid is extensively used in the automotive and Oil and Gas industries due to excellent fuel and heat resistance properties. Additionally, HNBR solid is cost-effective and reduce the weight of automobiles. HNBR non-latex gloves are widely used in medical surgeries by medical health professionals.

Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market: Regional Analysis

Regionally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market with market share 40% and is forecasted to continue its dominance at a CAGR of X.XX % during the upcoming forecast. Thanks to easy accessibility of raw materials, rapid urbanization growing consumption in numerous end-industries such as oil & gas, automotive, and construction sectors. China is the leading consumer and contributing maximum share because of the vigorous growing construction and automotive & transportation industries. Thailand, South Korea, and Japan are the other major contributors. Furthermore, favorable policies by government undertaken for manufacturing rubber are expected to boost the regional growth.

Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market, Competitive Analysis

Key Trend, Development & Acquisition

In 2019, LANXESS introduced an innovative master-batches for delivering strengthened rubber parts usually used in the manufacturing of HNBR products.

In 2019,a leading manufacturing company of rubber and plastics materials, Dawn Polymer declared successful analysis ongoing for the project HNBR. The project jointly developed with University of Chemical Technology Beijing by an annual capacity of 3,000 ton.

In 2018, Arlanxeo introduced its latest ST3107 VP terpolymerTherban at Rubber Conference in German. The innovative product has a unique termonomer that can reduce up to 10°C temperature for the glass transition in rubber compounds while sustaining the resistance of refined oil.

In 2018, Zeon Inc declared strategies to expand the production volume of the cross-linked HNBR Zetpol, in Japan at its Kawasaki plant. The expansion helps the organisation satisfy the burgeoning demand & supply for HNBR in the automotive industry.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Pathogen Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market:

Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market, By Product

• HNBR Latex

• HNBR Solid

Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market, By Application

• Belts & Cables

• Seals & O-Rings

• Hoses

• Diaphragms

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Foamed Products

• Others

Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market, By End-Use Industry

• Automotive

• Machinery

• Oil & Gas

• Medical

• Construction

• Others

Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market, key Players

• Zeon

• LANXESS

• Polycomp

• Dow

• Bayer

• DSM

• ExxonMobil

• ARLANXEO Holding B.V.

• Rahco Rubber, Inc.

• Elastomer Engineering Ltd.

• KACO GmbH + Co. KG

• Baling

• FPC

• Bluestar

• Huntsman

• Purolite

• Seals Eastern

• Ge Mao Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd. (GMORS)

• Zannan Scitech

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

