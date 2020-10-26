Global Hydrocolloids Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Source, Function, Application and Geography

Global Hydrocolloids Market size for global hydrocolloids market, which was valued US$ 7.80 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 12.10 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0 % during a forecast period.

A growing focus on research and development activities related to the manufacturing of convenience foods is responsible for driving growth in the global food hydrocolloids market. A shift in changing lifestyles, the culinary industry is expected to witness a rapid transformation, owing to a need for ready-to-eat and easy-to-prepare foods. Additionally, rampant technological advancements in terms of foodstuff production, which is expected to experience impressive progress. With the growing population and demand for a new variety of foods both in packaged form and freshly prepared food are expected to boom global hydrocolloids market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global hydrocolloids market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global hydrocolloids market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The animal segment is projected to dominate the global hydrocolloids market during the forecast period. The most consumed hydrocolloids are gelatin, which is derivative from animal sources. Gelatin is a luminous, colourless, and flavourless proteinaceous material resulting from collagen. Commercially, it is created using the skin, hides, or bones of different animal sources like beef, pork, and fish. Gelatin is mined primarily through animal sources and inventions major food applications in the confectionery sector.

Xanthan gum is projected to share substantial growth in the global hydrocolloids market. It is widely used as an elastic thickener hydrocolloids, which is appropriate in cold and hot applications. Shift in consumer lifestyle predominantly in China, India, Russia, and Brazil is expected to stimulate industry growth. Positive indicators from governing bodies including FDA and USDA concerning xanthan gum usage in medicines and bakery products are expected to boom industry growth.

Asia- Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR in the global hydrocolloids market during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the changing lifestyles of consumers and growing awareness of nutritional food is driving the hydrocolloids market in developing countries, such as India and China. India is an exporter of guar gum and the country is exporting in the destinations countries include the U.S., Norway, China, Russia, and Germany. Asia Pacific hydrocolloids market is expected to lead owing to increasing positive indicator towards oil & gas and food & beverage industry and rising investments and growing economic standards.

In 2018, Ingredion capitalised nearly about USD 60 million to raise its speciality food ingredients business in the Asia Pacific. This asset helped the company to enlarge its business in the Asia Pacific region. At the same year, Tate & Lyle prolonged its food application laboratory and customer-facing amenities in Mexico City, which help key players to develop products that meet consumer preferences for healthier and juicier food & beverages.

Scope of the Report for Global Hydrocolloids Market

Global Hydrocolloids Market, By Type

• Gelatin

• Xanthan GUM

• Carageenan

• Alginates

• Agar

• Pectin

• Guar GUM

• Locust Bean GUM

• Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Global Hydrocolloids Market, By Source

• Animal Source

• Plant Source

• Synthetic

• Seaweed

• Microbial Source

Global Hydrocolloids Market, By Function

• Thickeners

• Stabilizers

• Gelling Agents

• Fat Replacers

• Coating Materials

• Others

Global Hydrocolloids Market, By Application

• Food and Beverages

• Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

• Pharmaceuticals

• Meat & Poultry

• Frozen Foods

• Bakery & Confectionary

• Dairy

• Others

Global Hydrocolloids Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• DowDuPont

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Cargill

• Kerry Group

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

• Palsgaard A/S

• Darling Ingredients Inc.

• CP Kelco

• Ashland Inc.

• BASF

• Tate & Lyle Plc

• Glanbia Nutritionals

• Fuerst Day Lawson

• Koninklijke Dsm N.V.A

• Nexira

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Lubrizol Corporation

• CP Kelco

• Ashland Inc.

• Rousselot S.A.S.

