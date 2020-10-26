Global Human Centric Lighting Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Installation Type, Offering, Application and Region.

Global Human Centric Lighting Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 38.6% during forecast period.



Some of the factors driving the growth of human-centric lighting solutions in the global market are growing benefits of human-centric lighting, a joint effort from regulatory bodies, manufacturers and distributors, and increased adoption of solid-state lighting. The increasing establishments of elderly homes and growing applications in the healthcare industry are the other factors also expected to drive the growth of the human-centric lighting market, in terms of value.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33134

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, issues for instance lack of awareness across various developing and underdeveloped regions are expected to be the main restraining factor for the growth of the global human-centric lighting market.

Software components segment in the human-centric lighting market will grow at XX% CAGR from 2019 to 2026. It can be official to the light system controlling & maintenance features installed in the products. The software can alter the color brightness & temperature for enhancing different people, activities, and timing. The software integrated products are being advanced with touchscreens, allowing offices, hospitals, retailers, etc. to change the light settings.

Healthcare segment is expected to dominate the applications segment during forecast periods. In hospitals and elderly care centers, for residents having limited access to daylight owing to illness or mobility issues. Human-centric lighting in residential spaces prevents mood fluctuations and depression, improves emotional & physical well-being, and reduces the consumption of sleep-inducing drugs.

Region-wise, Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the human-centric lighting market during the forecast period. Europe is among the main regions to have accepted and accepted human-centric lighting practices. The high living standard of people is driving the growth of the human-centric lighting market in Europe.

A recent development in Global Human Centric Lighting Market: In June 2018, Signify (Philips Lighting) rolled out the updated version of its Philips Hue app for iOS and Android-based devices with new features also enhancements of existing app capabilities.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Human Centric Lighting Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Human Centric Lighting Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/33134

Scope of the Global Human Centric Lighting Market

Global Human Centric Lighting Market, By Installation Type

• New Installations

• Retrofit Installations

Global Human Centric Lighting Market, By Offering

• Hardware

o Lighting Fixtures

o Lighting Controllers

• Software Components

• Services

o Design and Engineering

o Installation Services

o Post Installation Services

Global Human Centric Lighting Market, By Application

• Wholesale and Retail

• Enterprises and Data Centers

• Residential

• Educational Institutions

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Hospitality

Global Human Centric Lighting Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Human Centric Lighting Market

• Signify Lighting NV

• OSRAM Licht AG

• Acuity Brands, Inc.

• Cree, Inc.

• Legrand SA

• Hubbell Incorporated

• Zumtobel Group AG

• Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited

• Glamox AS

• Lutron Electronics

• LUMITECH Produktion Und Entwicklung GmbH

• SDA Lighting

• TRILUX GmbH & Co. Kg

• ESYLUX GmbH

• Helvar OY AB

• LEDRAbrands, Inc.

• B.E.G. Brück Electronic GmbH

• AB Fagerhult

• Gerard Lighting

• Halla, A.S.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Human Centric Lighting Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Human Centric Lighting Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Human Centric Lighting Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Human Centric Lighting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Human Centric Lighting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Human Centric Lighting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Human Centric Lighting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Human Centric Lighting by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Human Centric Lighting Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Human Centric Lighting Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Human Centric Lighting Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Human Centric Lighting Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-human-centric-lighting-market/33134/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com