Global High Potency APIs Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Type, Therapeutic Area, Product, Manufacturer, and Region.

Global High Potency APIs Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 8.5% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 27.3 Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

High potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) form an integral part of new drugs which is under developing process. HPAPIs have the capability of targeting diseased cell selectively and exactly than other compounds. HPAPIs continue to be an area of interest to the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

The share of HPAPIs in the global API market is growing very fast. Various pharmaceutical companies are recognizing the strong growth potential in the high potency APIs market. Some key players are considering spending in new high potency APIs production facilities, while others are planning the expansion of their production capacity of HPAPIs to meet the fast-growing demand. Such as, in June 2019, Lonza Company announced the expansion of high potency APIs to upsurge the product portfolio as well as offer flexibility and delivery of the number of products in the treatment of cancer patients. The report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the high potency APIs market.

As per the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research (IARC) on Cancer report published in September 2018, the cancer burden increased near 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018, worldwide. Also, 70% of deaths from cancer occur in middle and low-income economies. So, the growing number of cancer cases is expected to increase revenues for the HPAPIs market. Nearly 25% of new chemical entities are considered as potent, which can mainly be credited to the fact that about one-third of all drug candidates are oncology treatments. The largest percentage of high potency APIs is used in the formation of anti-cancer drugs.

By product, the biotech segment was valued at US$ XX.22 million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX.14 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. The biotech segment is expected to witness productive growth because of the technological advancements in the product segment and the high level of effectiveness of these ingredients. Biotech HPAPI mainly includes of drug molecules obtained after usage of molecular techniques like recombinant DNA technology.

The outsourcing of high potency APIs manufacturing is growing in India and China because of the cost advantage. The trend of outsourcing is also rising in the Eastern European economies as the cost of manufacturing in North America and the EU is comparatively higher.

North America, having a highly developed and regulated pharmaceutical industry, holds the largest market for high potency APIs with a dominating share of XX% in the global market in 2019. Cancer is the second most important cause of death, after cardiac diseases, in this region. Cancer therapy drugs have the largest share in the US$ XX.4 Bn North American high potency APIs market and show the strongest growth of any therapeutic type in the region’s pharmaceutical industry.

Europe is the second-largest high potency APIs market with a share of XX%, currently standing at US$ XX.5 billion in 2019. The largest market in Europe is the U.K. with a 22% share in the regions’ high potency APIs demand, followed by Germany with 15 % and France with a 10% share. The market in Eastern European economies is fast-growing with a current share of 26%.

In April 2019, Cambrex Company provider of drug substance, drug product and analytical services announced that they completed the construction of a US$24 Mn. HPAPI manufacturing facility at Charles City, IA. The new facilities will offer Flexibility to manufacturing network and scale up the projects progress.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global High Potency APIs Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global High Potency APIs Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global High Potency APIs Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global High Potency APIs Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global High Potency APIs Market

Global High Potency APIs Market, By Product

• Biotech

• Synthetic

Global High Potency APIs Market, By Type

• Novel

• Innovative

• Generic

Global High Potency APIs Market, By Therapeutic Area

• Oncology

• Glaucoma

• Hormonal

Global High Potency APIs Market, By Manufacturer

• Captive

• Merchant

Global High Potency APIs Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in the Global High Potency APIs Market

• Mylan, Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Sanofi

• AbbVie

• Pfizer Inc.

• Novartis International AG

• Merck & Co.

• Cambrex Corporation

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Lonza

• AstraZeneca plc

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

