Global Haptic interface Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Product Type, Technology, Operating System Platform, Application, and Region

Global Haptic interface market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 16.5 % through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Haptic interfaces work on a technology that allows manual interaction with teleoperated remote systems or virtual environments (VEs). These devices are used for tasks, which are generally performed by hand gestures in reality, such as manipulation of objects and manual exploration. These devices receive motor action signals from the user’s body movement and display proper tactual images to the user. There are many applications of the haptic interface in computer peripherals like mouse, keyboard, trackballs, and others. Additionally, haptic interface is used in gloves and exoskeletons that track hand movements, and in gaming joysticks that feature vibrational feedback back to the user.

The global haptic interface market is driven by increasing demand for gaming applications and advances in technology in the gaming sector. However, the design associated with haptic interfaces is complex which increases its maintenance cost is restraining the market growth at the global level. Currently, haptic interface is employed in the healthcare sector to train doctors for various surgical procedures. End user electronics devices such as media players, smartphones, home appliances, touchscreen laptops, and others use the haptic interface, e.g., mobile vibration mode.

Based on the technology, the tactile feedback segment has led the global haptic interface market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the uses of tactile feedback haptic technology in application electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. The smartphones and tablets are inbuilt with tactile feedback and the trend has been focusing on wearable devices like wristbands and smartwatches. However, the force feedback segment is anticipated to witness a growth rate of XX% over the forecast period owing to an increases the gaming experience among the users. Some devices refer motors to handle the movement of an item held by the user. E.g.., Novint launched the Falcon, the first customer 3D touch device with high-resolution three-dimensional force feedback, which allows the haptic simulation of objects, recoil, momentum, textures, and the physical existence of objects in games.

Geographically, the haptic interface market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 14.72%. Thanks to technological advancement and presence of key players in this region. The potential demand for haptic interface in holographic display products and its successful utilization in education display technology available in the North American region with tremendous growth opportunities. The growing importance of haptic an increased and virtual reality (AR & VR) as well as in the gaming, automobiles, and medical devices are contributing to the market growth. An increasing investments in research and development activities from private sector for the introduction of advanced haptic and operating system are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are major contributors to the regional market. In terms of revenue, the U.S held a leading market share of XX% in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Mexico’s market is projected to grow at the CAGR of XX% by the end of 2027.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/54602

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a high CAGR of XX% over the forecast period thanks to the growing ownership of smartphones and consumer electronics in the region. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Korea has rising demand for wearable devices are one the key reason that rises the adoption of haptic interface in the region. The existence of consumer electronics device manufacturers such as Lenovo, Meizu, LG, Panasonic, Sony, and Samsung among others in the region are also fuel the market as they integrate haptic interface in several devices like gaming controllers (Sony PlayStation series), and mobile phones. Moreover, large manufacturing companies present in China, India, and Japan are also accepting the haptic interface technology for improving the workflow.

A report cover the recent development in market for the global haptic interface market e.g., Shinoda & Makino Lab, University of Tokyo joined with Ultrahaptics Limited, to develop new possibilities for its ultrasound mid-air haptics technology. This technology permits the user to inspect virtual objects without wearing or touching any equipment that increases the level of interface of the user when interfacing with several machines and devices.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Haptic interface Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Haptic interface Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Haptic interface Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Haptic interface Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/54602

Scope of the Global Haptic interface Market:

Global Haptic interface Market, by Product Type:

• Hardware

• Controllers

• Sensors

• Actuators

• Software

Global Haptic interface Market, by Technology:

• Tactile Feedback

• Force Feedback

Global Haptic interface Market, by Operating System platform:

• Windows

• Mobile Operating System

• Others

Global Haptic interface Market, by Application:

• Manufacturing Industries

• Military & Defense

• Gaming Console

• Medical and Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Others

Global Haptic interface Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Haptic interface Market, Major Players:

• Apple Inc.

• Google LLC

• Haption SA

• AAC Technologies Holdings Inc

• Immersion Corporation

• 3D Systems

• Nuance Communications

• Novasentis Inc

• Ultrahaptics Ltd

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc

• AlpsElectric

• NidecCorporation

• CypressSemiconductor

• Texas Instruments

• Bluecom Co. Ltd.

• On Semiconductor

• Microchip

• Johnson Electric

• Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Co. Ltd

• Precision Microdrives Limited.

• MPlus Co.LTD

• TDK

• Jahwa

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Haptic interface Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Haptic interface Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Haptic interface Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Haptic interface Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Haptic interface Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Haptic interface Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Haptic interface Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Haptic interface by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Haptic interface Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Haptic interface Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Haptic interface Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Haptic interface Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-haptic-interface-market/54602/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com