Global Ginger Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Form, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Ginger Market was valued at US$ 3.9 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 6.1 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.75% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Ginger Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Ginger Market.

Based on form, fresh segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global ginger market growth during the forecast period owing to increased usage of ginger as herbal medicine among consumers across the globe. The powdered segment is also expected to generate the highest CAGR in the global ginger market in the forecast period as the growing expansion of the food and beverages industry across the globe. On the basis of application soup and sauces, the segment is expected to propel the ginger market growth in the forecast period.

Ginger market growth is boosting as growing demand for the ginger from the food & beverages industry. Growing usage of ginger in various food products like alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages and soups & sauces, which is expected to boom the global ginger market growth during the forecast period. The rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of ginger among consumers globally, which is driving the ginger market growth in a positive way. The increasing popularity of bakery and convenience food products among consumers across the globe, which is also expected to fuel the global ginger market across the globe in a positive way. However, mouth irritation & heartburn cause of a huge dose of ginger is estimated to hamper the global ginger market growth in the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the ginger market during the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of ginger as an herbal medicine among consumers. India and China are estimated to drive the global ginger market during the forecast period. Growing consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic food & beverages in this region. In addition, growing living standards coupled with increasing disposable income of consumers is another driving factor of the global ginger market growth. North America is also expected to generate the highest CAGR in the global ginger market during the forecast period as growing awareness regarding benefits of ginger among consumers in this region.

Scope of the Report Ginger Market

Global Ginger Market, by Form

• Fresh

• Dried

• Pickled

• Preserved

• Crystallized

• Powered

Global Ginger Market, by Application

• Culinary

• Soup and Sauces

• Snacks and Convenience Food

• Bakery Products

• Alcoholic Beverages

• Non Alcoholic Beverages

• Chocolate and Confectionery

• Others

Global Ginger Market, by Distribution Channel

• Modern Grocery Retail

• Traditional Grocery Retail

• Non-Grocery Retail

Global Ginger Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Ginger Market

• Monterey Bay Spice Co. Inc.

• Buderim Group Ltd.

• SA Rawther Spices Pvt. Ltd

• Yummy Food Industrial Group

• Sun Impex International Foods L.L.C.

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

• Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd.

• Atmiya International

• Food Market Management Inc.

• Sino-Nature International Co. Ltd.

