Global Gaming Accessories Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Device Type, End User and Region

Global gaming accessories market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.68% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/63414

Market Definition

Gaming accessories are the different parts of hardware which is required to play video games on PCs or gaming consoles. It improves the video game’s play experience. The most common accessory for gaming is the controllers which are used to play the games.

Market Dynamics

Increasing trend and popularity of video games among youngsters and introduction of advanced technologies in gaming industry are major driving factors behind the growth of market. Development of new advanced platforms by interactive gaming industry to reach out to gamers across the globe, growing number of Smartphone users across the world, growing popularity of virtual reality lead to the high demand of virtual reality headsets and surge in the adoption of handheld gaming consoles and advanced graphics based video games are expected to witness fast growth during forecast period. Gaming accessories provides high comfort level to the gamers to play games efficiently which is ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, high purchasing cost of gaming accessories such as headsets, wireless mouse and keyboards are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market.

Global Gaming Accessories Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, game controllers segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. A game controller is an input device which is used with entertainment systems or video games to provide input to particular video game. It is usually used to monitor and control a character or object in the game. A game controller includes gamepads, keypads, mouse, headsets and other hardware accessories. The increasing demand of these accessories in the gaming industry is attributed to the growth of market. Growing requirement of special purpose gaming controllers such as light guns for shooting games and steering wheels for driving games are also expected to improve the growth of market. Gamepad and headsets, gaming controllers are projected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Growing demand of wireless, Bluetooth or Wi-Fi based headsets and gamepads is driving the growth of market.

By device type, PC segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing market for the gaming controller input devices such as gamepads, keypads which are required to play games on desktops or laptops. Also wide adoption of PC gaming since it provides customization, advanced graphics, ease of use and upgradability which are making pc gaming accessories more demandable and is ultimately results into the growth of market. Alternatively, gaming consoles segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. This is owing to the growing production of portable gaming consoles by various companies across the world.

Global Gaming Accessories Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue and is expected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to high adoption of gaming accessories to play PC based video games. The gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing entertainment industries in the US in terms of revenue. In 2017, the U.S. game industry as a whole was worth US$18.4 billion and gaming industry in the US is continues to function as a vital source of employment which is ultimately propelling the growth of market.

Surge in the popularity of various online gaming tournaments which needs state-of-the-art devices to play games efficiently and this makes gamers to buy required gaming accessories, which ultimately propelling the growth of gaming accessories market in the region.

Global Gaming Accessories Market: Key Development

In April 2020, HyperX the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company announced the release of two new headsets in HyperX Cloud Stinger family, HyperX Cloud Stinger Core + 7.1 and HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 Gaming Headset.

In June 2019, Turtle Beach has acquired German PC peripherals maker Roccat for $15.6 million. Turtle Beach’s acquisition of Roccat marks the beginning of the next phase in the company’s expansion into the $2.9 billion market for PC gaming headsets, mice, and keyboards. Turtle Beach wants to build a $100 million PC gaming accessories business in the forecast years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Gaming Accessories Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Gaming Accessories Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Gaming Accessories Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Gaming Accessories Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/63414

The Scope of Global Gaming Accessories Market

Global Gaming Accessories Market, By Product

• Game Controllers

o Gamepads

o Keyboards

o Mice

o Headsets

o Joysticks

• Virtual Reality [VR] Devices

• Cooling Fans

• Web Camera

Global Gaming Accessories Market, By Device Type

• PC [Desktop and Laptop]

• Smartphone

• Gaming Consoles

Global Gaming Accessories Market, By End User

• Casual Gaming

• Professional Gaming

Global Gaming Accessories Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Gaming Accessories Market, Key Players

• Alienware

• Logitech International SA

• Razer Inc.

• Mad Catz

• Turtle Beach

• Corsair

• Cooler Master

• Sennheiser

• HyperX

• Anker

• Reddragon

• SADES Technological Corporation

• Plantronics

• Google Inc

• Nintendo Co., Ltd

• Oculus VR, LLC

• HP Inc.

• Xiaomi Corporation

• Dell Inc

• AsusTek Computer Inc

• Acer Inc

• Sony Corporation

• SteelSeries

• Nvidia Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Gaming Accessories Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Gaming Accessories Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Gaming Accessories Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Gaming Accessories Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Gaming Accessories Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Gaming Accessories Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Gaming Accessories Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Gaming Accessories by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Gaming Accessories Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Gaming Accessories Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Gaming Accessories Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Gaming Accessories Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-gaming-accessories-market/63414/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com