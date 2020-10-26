Global Fluorescent Lighting Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Installation, Application and Region.

Global fluorescent lighting market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.73% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Fluorescent lighting is a highly versatile type of lighting which uses fluorescence to produce visible light. Fluorescent lighting produces an invisible UV light by performing chemical reaction between gases and mercury vapours which are present inside of the glass lamp or tube.

Market Dynamics

Increased energy efficiency compared to incandescent light and a lower price compared to LED lighting are major driving factors behind the growth of market. Rapid industrialization across the globe, high adoption of fluorescent lightings in commercial applications such as in offices, retail stores, shopping mall parking, schools, cafeterias and hallways, growing demand of fluorescent lamps in the outdoor applications such as in pedestrian tunnel and outdoor parking system and surge in the adoption of compact fluorescent lamps are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. Fluorescent lighting provides some benefits such as energy efficiency, cost savings, bright illumination for wide area and long light life which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, higher initial cost than incandescent lights and presence of toxic materials are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market. Also fluorescent light cold temperature sensitivity could hinder the growth of market.

Global Fluorescent Lighting Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to the large scale availability of CFLs in various shapes and sizes as per the different applications. CFLs are generally found with screw bases and integral ballasts, these are popular lamps widely used in household fixtures. CFLs use about 75% less energy than incandescent bulbs. Also CFLs are most efficient and cost-effective in areas where the need of lighting is for long periods of time, which is ultimately a result into the growth of market.

By application, general lighting segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. General lighting is again segmented into residential lighting, commercial lighting, industrial lighting and more. Fluorescent lighting solutions are widely used in residential applications to replace halogen and incandescent lights. They deliver shadow-free lighting in residential applications and as they come in any size and shape they can fit nicely into ceiling lights, sconces, and table lamps which improves the growth of fluorescent lighting market in residential application. Additionally, in commercial applications compact fluorescents lights are widely used for hallway sconces in hotels and condominium associations, in offices, schools and in grocery stores which is further propelling the growth of market.

Global Fluorescent Lighting Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of key manufacturing companies across the region. Also wide adoption of fluorescent lamps in various end user applications to save energy is driving the growth of market in the region.

According to research in US residences, compact fluorescent lighting is mostly found in kitchens, basements and garages and 78 % of commercial buildings have adopted standard fluorescent lighting. However, new standards proposed by the United States Department of Energy could result in LED bulbs replacing CFLs.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fluorescent Lighting Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Fluorescent Lighting Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Fluorescent Lighting Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Fluorescent Lighting Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Fluorescent Lighting Market

Global Fluorescent Lighting Market, By Type

• Compact Fluorescent Lamp

• Linear Fluorescent Lamp

• Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamp

Global Fluorescent Lighting Market, By Installation

• Retrofit

• New Installation

Global Fluorescent Lighting Market, By Application

• General Lighting

o Commercial Lighting

o Residential Lighting

o Industrial Lighting

o Outdoor Lighting

• Medical Lighting

o Surgical & Treatment Lighting

o General/Mounted Lighting

• Others

Global Fluorescent Lighting Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Fluorescent Lighting Market, Key Players

• Eastar Lighting

• Eaton

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Interlectric Corporation

• LAMAR LIGHTING COMPANY, INC

• LDPI, Inc.

• OSRAM GmbH

• Panasonic Corporation

• Schneider Electric

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• Energy Focus

• SORAA

• Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc

• LEDVANCE GmbH

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Semiconductor Co., Ltd

• Intematix Corporation

• Technical Consumer Products, Inc

• AFX, Inc

• Amerlux,LLC

• Hubbell

• Visa Lighting

• Waldmann Group

