Global Flexible Display Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Manufacturing process, Geography, Application

Flexible Display Market is expected to grow from USD 3.67 Billion in 2018 to cross USD XX Billion by 2026, with a CAGR of XX % between the forecast period of 2018 and 2026.

The Flexible Display Market is segmented by technology, by the manufacturing process and by geography.

The flexible display technology offers various benefits, such as lightweight, flexibility, brightness, less power consumption, and shatter-proof outlook which evolve as the major driving force in the display market. The market for flexible displays is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. The Flexible Display Market has made mammoth strides on account of the presence of many global giants constantly investing in research and development to come up with more cutting-edge products. Such lament companies have not just invested in product development and launches, but also resorted to strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to bolster their positions further.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Asia-Pacific flexible display market is expected to show high growth in the future as top display manufacturers, such as Samsung, LG, Sony, AUO, and E Ink Holdings, are based in the region. Asia-Pacific also has the highest growth rate for many consumer products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and TVs because of the presence of key manufacturers like Samsung, LG, Sony, Sharp, Panasonic, and Acer Inc. in the region.

Top winning strategies like from recent product launch, current market trends, and other strategic initiatives are analyzed comprehensively. Estimations are calculated by considering trends of the market in 2016- 2017, and market scenario for analysis period 2016-2024. Top investment pockets are discussed for flexible display application market that gives market attractiveness and growth rate.

North America, which is home to many prominent manufacturers, is a leading region in the Flexible Display Market. Europe which is one of the main markets for semiconductors in the world is closely following North America. The Asia Pacific, powered primarily by China, India, and Japan, is however expected to outpace all others in terms of growth. APAC has approximately 2 billion users of smartphones and, the region is also home to some of the prominent manufacturers of OLED’s. The government of South Korea is encouraging the development of OLED supply chain and is contributing to support universities and research institutes.

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with the dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Flexible Display Market outlook. The report encompasses the Flexible Display Market by different segments and region, providing the in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the Flexible Display Market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Flexible Display Market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain Flexible Display Market positioning of competitors.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Flexible Display Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Flexible Display Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Flexible Display Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Flexible Display Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope of the Global Flexible Display Market:

Global Flexible Display Market, by Technology

o LCD

o OLED

o EPD

o E-Paper

o Quantum Dots

Global Flexible Display Market, By Manufacturing Process

o Printing

o Vapor Deposition

Global Flexible Display Market, By Geography

o The Americas

o APAC

o EMEA

Global Flexible Display Market, By Application

o Smartphone

o Smartwatch

o Wearable

o TV

o Digital Signage

o PC Monitor

o Automotive

Key Players of the Global Flexible Display Market:

• Panasonic Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• Japan Display Inc.

• Osram Licht AG

• Pioneer Corporation

• LG Display Co. Ltd

• BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd

• Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

• AU Optronics Corp.

• Sharp Corporation

• Innolux Corporation

• Hannstar Display Corporation

• Ritek Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd

• TianMa Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

• Royole Corporation

• E Ink Holdings, Inc.

• Futaba Corporation

• UniPixel, Inc.

• Plastic Logic Germany

