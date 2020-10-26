Global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Type, Form factor, Application, End User and Region

Global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 5.7% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment Market Drivers and Restrains:

Fiber optic testing equipment is a special type of optoelectronic instrument that is used to evaluate the major performance aspects like quality in various fiber optic devices, fiber optic cables, systems, components, faults, and power. It is also used to confirm and monitor the accurate passage of light and helps in troubleshooting the system. Fiber optic test equipment has a wide range of applications to deliver more accurate power losses, attenuation losses, and proper detection and inspection of the errors.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Data centers are one of the largest users of the fiber optics, which allows the data centers to provide high-speed data transmission with less complexities of connections among racks of switches and other parts of the data centers. Researchers are financing in the use of low power fiber optics due to the high power consumption by the data centers. The rise in the number of data centers in the region is projected to upsurge the demand for fiber optic testing equipment in the market.

Rising demand from the telecommunications industry in emerging countries is expected to be one of the major growth drivers during the forecast period. From the past decade, the penetration of fixed broadband subscriptions and LTE networks has rapidly grown and is anticipated to continue this trend in the forecast period. According to the GSME report, mobile operators are likely to finance US$ 160 billion by 2020 for the development of their 5G networks to a larger footprint. Similarly, the Ericsson mobility report state that the fixed broadband connection is projected to grow steadily by X% yearly until 2024, which is expected to fuel growth for the fiber optic test equipment market.

The global fiber optic testing equipment market is driven by the growing demand for higher bandwidth, increasing government investments, increasing advancements in existing fiber optics networks, and demand for fast and efficient data transfer. Factors like the emergence of recent technologies, growth of broadband infrastructure, and increased penetration of 5G/LTE networks, are also projected to impelling the market growth in the forecast period. However, lack of skilled technicians and high maintenance costs coupled with high initial investment are restraining the market growth at the global level. Growth of the telecommunication industry and upgradation of existing fiber optics networks are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period. Increasing the adoption of WI-FI and WIMAX are the major challenge for the fiber optic testing equipment market in the near future.

Global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the type, the optical time domain reflectometer (OPTR) segment has led the fiber optic testing equipment market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. OPTR is an electronic instrument, which is referred to in several organizations to verify the performance of an optical fiber. The quality and reliability of an OTDR is depend on its measurement range, accuracy, ability to measure and resolve closely spaced events, speed measurement, and ability to perform acceptably under various environmental conditions and after different types of fiber optic misuse. The remote fiber test system (RFTS) segment is expected to witness a growth rate of XX% during the forecast period owing to the rising demand in telecommunication network devices.

Global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the fiber optic testing equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the presence of major market players in the region. The U.S. and Canada are the key contributors to the regional market. In terms of revenue, the U.S. accounted for the XX% market share in 2019 owing to the adoption of developed connectivity networks. The U.S. has an efficient internet and broadband infrastructure that deploys complex fiber optic cabling networks, thereby creating the requirement for the testing equipment. Increased development of the telecommunication sector will boost the industry growth in the country.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the growing telecommunication industry and upgradation of existing Internet and broadband fiber optics networks. The China fiber optic testing equipment market is expected to witness a high growth rate of XX% in the industry owing to increased demand for cable TV facilities, and developed telecommunication services and networks in the country. Fiber optic test equipment is required for finding damaged and troubleshooting of optical fiber links that are creating new growth opportunities in the regional market in the future. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced fiber-optic testing equipment is predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

A report cover the recent development in market for the global fiber optic testing equipment market e.g., February 2019- Anritsu corporation, has launched its modern handheld spectrum analyzer Master Pro MS2090A, to provide coverage up to 54 GHz and real-time examination for bandwidth up to 100 MHz to supply current and developing applications around the industries.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment Market:

Global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment Market, by Type:

• Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR)

• Optical Light Source (OLS)

• Optical Power Meter (OPM)

• Optical Loss Test Set (OLTS)

• Remote Fiber Test System (RFTS)

• Optical Spectrum Analyzers (OSA)

• Others

Global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment Market, by Form Factor:

• Portable/Handheld

• Bench Top/ Rack Mounted

Global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment Market, by Application:

• Installation and Maintenance

• Measurement Solutions

• Research and Development

• Safety and Monitoring Solutions

Global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment Market,by End User :

• Telecommunications and Broadband

• Cable TV

• Private Enterprises

• Oil & Gas Industries

• Military & Aerospace

• Data Centers

• Others

Global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment Market, Major Players:

• Anritsu Corporation

• Keysight Technologies

• JDS Uniphase Corporation

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• OZ Optics Limited

• EXFO Inc

• Tektronix Inc

• Fluke Networks

• Agilent Technologies

• Corning

• Kingfisher International

• okogawa Electric Corporation

• Exfiber Optical Technologies

• AFL

• Viavi Solutions Inc.

• Uniphase Corporation

• VeEX Inc.

• Pelours

• Deviser Instruments

• Terahertz Technologies Inc.

