Global Event Stream Processing Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Deployment Mode, Components, Application, and Region

Global Event Stream Processing Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 23.7 % during a forecast period.

The major developing features that are expected to drive the growth of the event stream processing market, include the increasing demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) and focus on considering a huge amount of data from multiple sources to increase real-time visions. The lack of combination with the legacy architecture and increasing market competition are estimated to restrain the adoption of ESP solutions in developing the markets. The challenges in this markets are data security and privacy concerns.

The report covers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a significant role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026.

Based on the components, the solution segment is held to dominate XX% in the market share of 2018. The solutions segment is further fragmented into software tools and platforms.

The Predictive Maintenance segment is expected to dominate the XX% market share in the forecast period. Predictive maintenance is a process for monitoring equipment through the operation to identify any deterioration, enabling maintenance to be planned and operational costs reduced. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, as it is extensively used in retail; Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, and transportation verticals.

North America accounted for the largest XX % digital event stream processing market share during the forecast period. Owing to the mobility between the enterprises. This enabled various businesses to deploy the event stream processing implements and platforms. Additionally, the region has developed infrastructure with extensive penetration of smart devices and exceptional internet connectivity. The U.S and Canada are majorly dynamic in the North American event stream processing market, such as IBM Corporation, Salesforce Inc., etc., and huge investments in R&D.

The report covers recent development in the event stream processing market like in April 2017, IBM announced new skills to Bluemix OpenWhisk, a serverless computing platform. Bluemix OpenWhisk supports developers to securely connect event-driven programming into separate data streams. Separately from new product launches, business is another significant scheme that the company is focusing on.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Event Stream Processing Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global Event Stream Processing Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Event Stream Processing Market.

Scope of the Global Event Stream Processing Market

Global Event Stream Processing Market, By Type

• Data Integration

• Analytics

Global Event Stream Processing Market, By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Event Stream Processing Market, By Components

• Solutions

o Software Tools

o Platforms

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Global Event Stream Processing Market, By Application

• Fraud Detection

• Predictive Maintenance

• Algorithmic Trading

• Network Monitoring

• Sales and Marketing Management

• Others

Global Event Stream Processing Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Event Stream Processing Market

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Google

• Oracle

• SAP

• TIBCO

• Informatica

• Hitachi Vantara

• AWS

• Software AG

• Salesforce

• FICO

• Impetus Technologies

• Data Artisans

• Radicalbit

• Streamlio

• Equalum

• Striim

• Confluent

• EVAM

• Databricks

• SQL Stream

• Confluent

• Fico

• Red Hat

• SAS Institute

• Salesforce

• Streamanalytix

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Event Stream Processing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Event Stream Processing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Event Stream Processing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Event Stream Processing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Event Stream Processing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Event Stream Processing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Event Stream Processing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Event Stream Processing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Event Stream Processing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Event Stream Processing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Event Stream Processing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

