Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027) by Component, by Deployment, by Technology, by Application, by End Users and by Region

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Dynamics:

Quantum computing, which harnesses quantum mechanical phenomena to greatly enhance the way in which information is stored and processed, lending itself to performing more efficient algorithms than possible in classical computing, has been an area of ongoing research for more than 30 years. Recent developments have propelled quantum computing from a theoretical concept into a tangible computing option for enterprises with the potential to deliver business value by solving difficult subsets of problems in entirely new ways. Various factors such as rising incidences of cybercrime, early adoption of quantum computing in defence & automotive industries, increasing investments by government bodies, active collaborations & partnerships between Start-Ups and academic universities are driving the global enterprise quantum computing market over forecast period.

However, factors such as presence of substitute technologies, lack of highly skilled employees, lack of awareness regarding quantum computing leading to reluctance to accept it and requirement of low temperature conditions are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market segmented by component, deployment, technology, application, end users and by region. By application, simulation and data modelling application is held 37.98% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. The demand for optimization and material simulation applications on quantum computers is expected to increase rapidly over the forecast period. The demand to solve complex problems with simultaneous operations, and simulate molecules and materials to gain an accurate output is helping these applications to find opportunities in end-user industries such as automotive, chemicals, energy and power, and healthcare.

By End User, Healthcare & Life Sciences end user dominated the global market with xx% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Quantum computing is useful for protein folding and drug discovery. Simulated annealing is an algorithm currently used for the prediction of the effects of potential therapeutic approaches while optimizing for non-adverse effects. Quantum computing can replace some of these techniques, and may be able to show improvements at scale in the next few years such as advancing drug design to the point of providing personalized prescription drugs for individual patients.

By geography, market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA& Africa and South America. Among all of these North America dominated the global market with xx% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Recently U.S. has announced to accelerate R&D in quantum computing by announcing a 10-year federal program. North America is followed by APAC and Europe. APAC is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period. APAC is a leading hub for several industries, including healthcare, banking, automotive, and chemicals. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are leading manufacturers of consumer electronics devices, including smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles, in this region.

Europe is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period. The large-scale development exhibited by the developed European economies such as France, Germany, Russia, Spain and United Kingdom with the use of advanced technologies adopted in the manufacturing sector is contributing to the development of large and medium enterprises, which is expected to drive the market growth over forecast period.

Report covers key development and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the key players covered in this report are Alibaba Group, D-Wave Systems Inc, Google, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM, ID Quantique, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Rigetti & Co, Inc. and Toshiba Research Europe Ltd among others. These key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, expansion, collaborations, joint ventures, strategic alliances, diversification, new product launches and patent to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

IBM is expected to dominate the global enterprise quantum computing market. IBM is pushing its quantum computing efforts forward and recently they have announced that they will soon make a 53-qubit quantum computer available to clients of its IBM Q network. The new system, which is scheduled to go online, will be the largest universal quantum computer available for external use yet. The new machine will be part of IBM’s new Quantum Computation Centre in New York State. The new centre, which is essentially a data centre for IBM’s quantum machines, will also feature five 20-qubit machines. IBM promises a 95% service availability for its quantum machines.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Segmentation by Component

• Hardware

• Services

• Software

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Segmentation by Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Segmentation by Technology

• Quantum Annealing

• Superconducting

• Trapped Ion

• Quantum Dot

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Segmentation by Application

• Machine Learning/Deep Learning/AI

• Optimization

• Simulation & Data Modelling

• Cyber Security

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Segmentation by End Users

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• BFSI

• Energy & Utilities

• Aerospace & Defence

• Others

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South America

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Major players

• Alibaba Group

• D-Wave Systems Inc

• Google

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• IBM

• ID Quantique

• Intel Corporation

• Microsoft

• Rigetti & Co, Inc.

• Toshiba Research Europe Ltd

• QX Branch (US)

• Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited (UK)

• 1QB Information Technologies (Canada)

• QC Ware, Corp. (US)

• StationQ

• River Lane Research (US).

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Enterprise Quantum Computing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Enterprise Quantum Computing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

