Global Enterprise Key Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Deployment Type, Application, Vertical, and Region.

Global Enterprise Key Management Market was valued US$ 1.30 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 4.80 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.50 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An enterprise key management solution has offer a single comprehensive approach, which can interoperate with the entire enterprise environment. It also needs to support the data center applications and remote sites like retail point of sale (POS) and branch offices.

Global Enterprise Key Management Market, Dynamics:

Currently, an increase in security threats and regulatory mandates have forced enterprises to adopt a wide range of encryption technologies, which require an enterprise key management strategy are expected to drive the global enterprise key management market growth. Strong and secure key management practices with programmed policy enforcement are required to manage, protect, and serve encryption keys. The enterprise secure key manager delivers a centralized key management hardware based solution for unifying and automating encryption key controls of the organization by creating, protecting, serving, and auditing access.

Enterprise key management solutions are gaining popularity by organizations. Enterprise key management services are playing a vital to enable the proper implementation and integration of enterprise key management solutions. Enterprise key management service providers are empowering organizations to take ownership of enterprise encryption keys by delivering exclusive control that can maintain the usage keys.

On the other hand, lack of awareness about enterprise key management among enterprises is expected to limit the growth in the global enterprise key management market.

Global Enterprise Key Management Market, Segment Analysis:

Cloud-based encryption solutions are expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Organizations are adopting cloud-based storage solutions to store business data and also offer various cost benefits and operational efficiencies. Encryption technologies have potential uses across the industry verticals as they deliver enhanced data protection against malicious users. Technology firms and service providers are delivering a wide range of solutions, which can offer superior operational efficiencies for organizations and comply with data security mandates.

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period because of the stringent regulatory and compliance mandates pertaining to safeguarding sensitive data. The BFSI vertical is expected to account more than 31.9% of the enterprise key management market. An increase in online transactions, e-commerce, and digitalization of financial and welfare services are some of the prominent key drivers are increasing the adoption of enterprise key management solutions across the BFSI vertical.

Global Enterprise Key Management Market, Regional Analysis:

The North American region has a broader adoption of encryption solutions across all verticals. The region is known as a hotspot for innovation with the presence of major technology key players and innovative new start-ups developing disruptive technologies. The existence of better technology infrastructure, organizations is early adopters in the digital era that are introduced a variety of potential risks like loss of personal information, and system malfunctions, which is extensively exploited by malicious users. Additionally, technological proliferation, increased penetration of digital services and the increasing cyber attacks are expected to increase the adoption of encryption solutions in North America.

Global Enterprise Key Management Market, Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent key players are focusing on undertaking inorganic growth strategies, involving mergers and acquisitions with the start-ups and established small and medium firms, to increase their product portfolios. Many technology players are also investing high amount in innovation labs and centers of excellence and collaborating with various research institutes to develop new innovative solutions and differentiated products that are expected to drive the market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Enterprise Key Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Enterprise Key Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Enterprise Key Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Enterprise Key Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Enterprise Key Management Market

Global Enterprise Key Management Market, By Component

• Solutions

• Services

 Professional services

 Managed services

Global Enterprise Key Management Market, By Deployment Type

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global Enterprise Key Management Market, By Application

• Disk Encryption

• File/Folder Encryption

• Database Encryption

• Communication Encryption

• Cloud Encryption

Global Enterprise Key Management Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Government

• Information Technology (IT) and telecom

• Retail

• Aerospace and defense

• Energy and utilities

• Manufacturing

• Others (transportation, education, and tourism)

Global Enterprise Key Management Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Enterprise Key Management Market

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Quantum Corporation

• RSA Information Security, Subsidiary of Dell EMC.

• Thales E-Security, Inc.

• Townsend Security

• Venafi

• Winmagic, Inc.

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• CA Technologies, Inc.

• Dyadic Security

• Gemalto NV

• Google Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

