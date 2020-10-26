Global Enterprise AI Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, Technology, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry and by Geography

Global Enterprise AI Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD 1,455.68 Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Enterprise AI Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Enterprise AI Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segments and sub-segments.Enterprises are undoubtedly identifying the value related with incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into the business processes. The various pilot programs and proof-of-concept programs continues to grow, and expand on larger scale commercialized deployments of AI technology, that are being exposed by various organizations globally. The major part of the achievement of AI is due the fact that most tasks at present given to AI technology are data-driven and therefore easily measured or benchmarked.

The cloud deployment type offers various benefits that include more scalability, reduced operational and maintenance costs, and fewer complexities. Enterprise AI vendors are focusing on the deployment of cloud-based solutions, owing to large-scale adoption of the cloud-based deployment type.

The market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to contribute major share in the enterprise AI market during the forecast period. The region has a significant presence of prominent technology players to cater to the rapidly growing enterprise AI market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for enterprise AI.

Global Enterprise AI Market, by Component:

• Solutions

• Services.

Global Enterprise AI Market, by Technology:

• Natural Language Processing

• Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Global Enterprise AI Market, by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Enterprise AI Market, by Organization Type:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Enterprise AI Market, by Application:

• Marketing Management

• Human Resource & Recruitment Management

• Security & Risk Management

• Customer Support & Experience

• Process Application

• Analytics Automation

Global Enterprise AI Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The major key players that influence growth of Global Enterprise AI Market includes:

• Intel Corporation

• Sentient Technologies

• Google, Inc.

• Wipro

• Oracle Corporation

• AWS

• SAP

• Microsoft

• HPE

