Global End User Experience Monitoring Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) –by Component, Access Type,Organization Size,Deployment Type,Vertical, and Region.

Global End User Experience Monitoring Market was valued at US$ 1.5Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 6.59Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.32% during a forecast period.

The growing number of agents to provide better end user experience, growing need to measure business impact of EUEM, and changing end user expectations are major growth factors for the global end user experience monitoring market.

Based on the access type segment,EUEM of web applications is aimed towards gathering metrics that can be used in improving the functionality and end user experience of the web app. Some of the metrics that are monitored include web requests and transactions, application dependencies, server monitoring, code-level performance, and log data. Monitoring web requests and transactions make it possible to identify and isolate slow incidents. All this data obtained from monitoring the various metrics is used in providing a better end user experience.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the basis of deployment type segment, the cloud-based deployment model also provides a flexible service by offering on-demand data governance, as customers have to pay according to their utilization of services. Globally, large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are shifting toward cloud-based EUEM products to streamline their processes easily and minimize upfront costs.

On the basis of organization size segment, the influx of startups in the recent years has impelled large enterprises to provide a good global end user experience, as a negative experience can affect their customer base. Large enterprises are using EUEM products for keeping a tab on the accessibility of mission-critical applications and monitoring their performance in various environments and scenarios. Any breach in SLAs can lead to revenue losses, discount in productivity, and legal penalties. Hence, large enterprises are implementing EUEM products and services on a large scale.

In terms of region, North America is a mature market in terms of EUEM products implementation, owing to a large presence of enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure and the availability of technical expertise. BFSI, IT and telecommunications, and government and public sector verticals majorly adopt EUEM products. As the benefits of adopting EUEM are becoming more evident, more companies are projected to implement EUEM products and services. The US and Canada are the top countries contributing to the development of EUEM market in North America.

This report also includes insights into key market supplies gathered from service providers, network engineers, IT managers, CIOs, CTOs, IT decision makers, and opinion leaders. This report has been built on a rigorous period of information meeting from both secondary and primary sources through several interviews with industry participants, manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, business owners, consultants, organizations, and regulators.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding End User Experience Monitoring Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in End User Experience Monitoring Market.

Scope of End User Experience Monitoring Market

Global End User Experience Monitoring Market, by Component

• Products

o Synthetic Monitoring

o Real User Monitoring

o Others

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Global End User Experience Monitoring Market, by Access Type

• Web

• Mobile

Global End User Experience Monitoring Market, by Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global End User Experience Monitoring Market, by Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global End User Experience Monitoring Market, by Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• IT and Telecommunications

• Government and Public Sector

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Others

Global End User Experience Monitoring Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global End User Experience Monitoring Market

• Oracle Corporation

• Micro Focus

• Dynatrace

• Catchpoint

• BMC Software

• CA Technologies

• Appdynamics

• IBM

• SAP

• Riverbed

• Centurylink

• New Relic

• Lakeside Software

• Nexthink

• Smartbear

• Appneta

• Rigor

• Teamviewer

• Stackify

• Application Performance Ltd

• Datadog

• Controlup

• Bitbar

• Wurth Phoenix S.R.L.

• EG Innovations

