Global Dried Herbs Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Product Type, Form, Nature, Drying Method, End-User and Region

Global Dried Herbs Market was valued US$ 4.1 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach 6.1 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.09 % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Global Dried Herbs Market: Overview

Herbs are those plants that have excess use and benefits in different industrial applications. Fresh herbs are unpreserved and more vulnerable to bacteria and fungus. Therefore, to prevent the damage of multipurpose plants, these herbs are transformed into a dried format. Dried herbs are a result of the water subtraction from the fresh herbs by using drying methods such as air drying, microwave drying, and vacuum drying. Drying increases the taste of many herbs by intending the flavour aspect. Dried herbs find sufficient applications in both, the B2B and B2C segments. Dried herbs are broadly used in the B2B sector in food processing applications, cosmetics formulations, and medical remedies which leads to increases the demand for market share during the forecast period.

Global Dried Herbs Market: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, difficult work culture and busy lifestyles have forced consumers to opt for ready-to-eat meals or other ready-to-eat food items. Dried herbs permit customers to enjoy tasty and flavourful foods that consume less time for preparation. The growing demand for processed foods such as snacks, pickles, beverages, and others has caused the increasing demand for market share during the forecast period owing to boost the flavour of these dried herbs. Dried herbs are willingly available through several retail formats. The packaging of dried herb and easy to carry leads to drive the dried herbs market during the forecast period. The solid impact from various cuisines and cultures also subsequent in the growth of the exotic dried herbs sector.

Global Dried Herbs Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of Nature, Foodservice providers such as hotels, restaurants, and cafes have been using artificial seasoning agents and food colours to boost the taste, aroma, and demand of the food. However, with growing consumer consciousness there is an increasing demand for organic and natural dried herbs. Organic drive across the world is expected to fly the global dried herbs market. Dried herbs are broadly being used food and beverage sector. Hence, organic dried herbs provide a huge demand for the global dried herbs market during the forecast period.

Global Dried Herbs Market: Regional Analysis

In a geographical area, South America is held to be the farming hub for these herbs and North America is a distribution channel for the equivalent in the global dried herbs market. Dried herbs are used in several B2B segments such as food processing industry, medicinal sector, cosmetic industry, etc. which increases the demand towards dried herb market. This acts as a substance for the global dried herbs market expansion which plays a key role in market expansion during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Dried Herbs market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Dried Herbs market.

Scope of Global Dried Herbs Market

Global Dried Herbs Market, by Product Type

• Oregano

• Rosemary

• Sage

• Savoury

• Mint

• Thyme

• Bay Leaves

Global Dried Herbs Market, by Form

• Whole Herbs

• Powdered Herbs

Global Dried Herbs Market, by Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

Global Dried Herbs Market, by Drying Method

• Air Drying

• Vacuum Drying

• Microwave Drying

Global Dried Herbs Market, by End-User

• B2B

o Industrial

 Bakery

 Snacks

 Beverages

 Salads & Dressings

 Seasoning & Sauces

 Pickles

 Pharmaceuticals

 Cosmetics & Personal Care

o Food Service Providers

• B2C

Global Dried Herbs Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Dried Herbs Market

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• McCormick & Company, Inc.

• Robertet SA

• Firmenich S A

• Döhler GmbH

• Pacific Botanicals

• Mountain Rose Herbs

• Van Drunen Farms

• British Pepper & Spice company

• Takasago International corporation

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Synthite Industries Ltd

• International Taste Solutions Ltd

• Cherry Valley Organics

• Catz International B.V.

