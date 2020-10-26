Global Drawer Refrigerator Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, Distribution Channel and Region.

Global Drawer Refrigerator Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Drawer refrigerators, which consist of drawer panels instead of doors.The increasing preference for energy-efficient drawer refrigerator is one of the key factors, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the global drawer refrigerator market. Consumers are gradually opting for products, which are environment-friendly and deliver high energy-efficiency. Changing consumer lifestyles, the growing demand for energy-efficient and innovative appliances, and product premiumization are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the market.

The commercial application segment is expected to share significant growth in the global drawer refrigerator market. The increasing expansion of the number of hotels, pubs, bars, QSRs, is expected to contribute major market share during the forecast period. Drawer refrigerator now become a vital part of traditional kitchen designs and modular kitchens, pubs, bars, restaurants,

The growing usage of drawer refrigerators in the offline distribution channels like specialty stores, department stores, and hypermarkets and clubhouse stores and the augmented preference of consumers to purchase goods from these stores is expected to drive the growth in the global drawer refrigerator market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the leading region in the global drawer refrigerator market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the shifting consumer lifestyle and growing expansion of the commercial sectors in developing countries like China and India.

Some of the prominent manufacturers are focusing to manufacture energy-efficient products to supply the requirements of the consumers. The governments of numerous countries across the globe are also presenting regulations like guidelines for manufacturers and are also focusing to increase awareness on the supreme usage of natural resources to limit pollution. With the growing government regulations, the demand for energy-efficient drawer refrigerator is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The Scope of the Report for Global Drawer Refrigerator Market

Global Drawer Refrigerator Market, By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Drawer Refrigerator Market, By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online

Global Drawer Refrigerator Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Drawer Refrigerator Market

• Middleby Corporation

• Whirlpool

• Indel Webasto Marine

• Dometic Group Ab

• Felix Storch

• Haier

• Perlick Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• SUB-ZERO Group

• Vitrifrigo S.r.l

