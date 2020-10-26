Global Digital Education Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by End User, by Learning Type, by Course Type and by Region

Global Digital Education Market was valued at USD 6.33 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 50.53 Bn in 2017 at a CAGR of 29.65 % over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Digital Education Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Digital Education Market Dynamics:

A big revolution is taking place in the global education system. There is a growing realization that education needs to be viewed from a lifelong learning perspective. People have begun to take their learning into their own hands. As a result, a new phase of education has emerged i.e. “Digital Education”. Digital Education refers to innovative use of technology in exchanging ideas and providing access to more people. Various factors such as an increasing internet penetration, time constraint faced by the aspirants, geographical challenges in attending physical classes, and the low expense in the online training are the primary drivers of the digital education market. Moreover, an increased demand of quality certification has also resulted in more people opting for digital learning programs.

However, factors such as unreliable infrastructure in underdeveloped countries, lack of face to face interaction and direct monitoring in digital education are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Digital Education Market segmented by end user, learning type, course type and by region. By Course type, science and technology course segment held 63.65% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Science and technology course include computer science, health & medicine, engineering, chemistry, and physics. Computer science and programming deals with the experimentation and engineering of computational systems comprising algorithms. Science and technology segment is followed by entrepreneurship and business management course segment. This segment is related to job in hand and the objective is to impart the technical skills required to successfully complete an assigned task. It may also include updating an employee’s skill so as to handle larger responsibilities.

By learning type, the instructor-led online education segment is expected to hold 68.98% of market share over forecast period. Instructor-led online education involves delivery of content by instructor to the student, where at some point during the course instructor directly gives instructions to the students either individually or in group. As students are becoming aware of the benefits of the instructor-led education, the demand for instructor-led online education is expected to grow.

By geography, market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA& Africa and South America. Among all of these North America dominated the global market with xx% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. The collaboration between the government & network arenas and the institutional partnerships between digital education vendors and research specialists are the major growth drivers in this region. In US, digital learning is already an integral part of formal education. While the growth rates in US are flat to negative, it contributes the highest revenues in the industry. North America is followed by Europe and APAC.

Europe is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period. Western Europe is currently the second largest buying region for eLearning products. The region is expected to grow and adopt new technologies at the fastest pace when compared to the other regions. Many prominent universities in this region have developed their own digital education and formed alliances with the platform providers.

Global Digital Education Market has presence of large number of players. Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply chain and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the key players covered in this report are Coursera (US), edX (US), Pluralsight (US), Edureka (India), Alison (Ireland), Udacity (US), Udemy (US), Miríadax (Spain), Jigsaw Academy (India), and iversity (Germany), among others. These key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, patent, strategic alliances and diversification to increase their regional presence and business opeartions. Report also covers company profiles of start-ups such as Vedantu and Unacadamy among others. Vedantu, Started in 2007 in India, has 100,000 registered students and provides a home tuition option in Delhi and Bangalore and online tuition all over India and in USA. Registration for tutoring is free and company charges some percentage of tutor’s income as transaction fee.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Digital Education Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Digital Education Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Digital Education Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Digital Education Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Digital Education Market

Global Digital Education Market Segmentation by End User

• Individual Learners and Academic Institutions

• Enterprises

• Government Organizations

• Others

Global Digital Education Market Segmentation by Learning Type

• Self-Paced Online Education

• Instructor-Led Online Education

Global Digital Education Market Segmentation by Course Type

• Science and Technology Courses

• Entrepreneurship and Business Management Courses

• Others

Global Digital Education Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA & Africa

• South America

Global Digital Education Market Major Market Players

• Coursera (US)

• edX (US)

• Pluralsight (US)

• Edureka (India)

• Alison (Ireland)

• Udacity (US)

• Udemy (US)

• Miríadax (Spain)

• Jigsaw Academy (India)

• iversity (Germany)

• Intellipaat (India)

• Edmodo (US)

• FutureLearn (UK)

• LinkedIn (US)

• NovoEd (US)

• XuetangX (China)

• Federica EU (Italy)

• Linkstreet Learning (India)

• Khan Academy (US)

• Kadenze (Spain)

• EduWizards

• Vedantu

• Unacadamy

