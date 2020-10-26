Global Digital Diabetes Management Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 25.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Key factors such increasing prevalence of diabetes globally, growing aged population base, and rising diffusion of smart devices and digital platform are expected to drive the global digital diabetes management market in the forecast period. Additionally, increasing health awareness and expenditure and digitalization of healthcare systems is expected to further propel the global digital diabetes management market during the forecast period. Global technology innovation in type II diabetes management will generate different lucrative opportunities for manufacturers to come up with different products in the market.

The report covers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a significant role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026.

Self/home healthcare segment is expected to register a major XX% revenue share in the digital diabetes management market globally. The huge share of the growth of this market is essentially attributed to increased awareness about diabetes devices & apps and growing development and adoption of home healthcare devices. The incorporation of self/home healthcare major care includes a variety of electronic methods that are used to manage information about people’s health care, for both different patients.

The devices segment is expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. The growing diabetic population, and increasing consciousness about diabetes in developing states, this market is also likely to continue its dominance in the near forecast period. The devices market is segmented into, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems, and insulin pens. Growing the adoption of CGM systems, and favorable government policies in developed states are the significant factors driving the growth of this segment.

North America region is estimated to lead the digital diabetes management market during the forecast period owing to the strong demand from countries such as the US and Canada. The demand is driven by the willingness of companies in the region to take up capital-intensive projects, along with the convenience of technical expertise. Strong government support further aids the growth of the enterprise media gateway market, as the demand for these products will increase.

The report covers a recent development in the digital diabetes management market like in 2018, Medtronic plc acquired Nutrino Health Ltd. (Israel). This acquisition supported Medtronic’s CGM and industry-leading hybrid closed-loop organization’s case in the digital diabetes management market.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Digital Diabetes Management Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global Digital Diabetes Management Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Digital Diabetes Management Market.

Scope of the Global Digital Diabetes Management Market

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market, By Type

• Handheld Devices

• Wearable Devices

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market, By Product and Services

• Devices

o Smart Glucose Meters

o Continuous Glucose Monitoring(CGM) Systems

o Smart Insulin Pens

o Closed-loop Pumps & Smart Insulin Patches

• Application

o Diabetes & Blood Glucose Tracking Apps

o Obesity & Diet Management Apps

• Data Management Software & Platforms

• Services

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market, By End-User

• Self/Home Healthcare

• Hospitals & Specialty Diabetes Clinics

• Academic & Research Institutes

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Kay players operating in the Global Digital Diabetes Management Market

• Medtronic PLC

• Dexcom

• Abbott Laboratories

• Roche Diagnostics

• Insulet Corporation

• Tandem Diabetes Care

• Ascensia Diabetes Care

• Tidepool

• Glooko Inc.

• Agamatrix

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Dariohealth Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• LifeScan

• PHC Holdings Corporation

• WellDoc

• Sanofi

• DarioHealth

• GlucoMe

• Becton Dickinson

• Azumio

