Global Content Intelligence Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Deployment Type, Organization size, Vertical and Region

Global Content Intelligence Market size was US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 31.2% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Content intelligence is a strategy that uses AI software and systems to process content data into reliable insights about the effectiveness of a business’ content. Content intelligence makes use of data associated with customer choices, demographics, and historical content insights to offer great customer experience, engage potential buyers and therefore advantage the business by driving its overall sales.

The development of new technological innovations contains recent technologies like IoT and AI finding their usage across both residential and industrial applications and the rapid pace of digital transformation taking place across many industries is estimated to drive the growth of the global market for content intelligence over 2020-2027.

In 2019, the manufacturing industries are forecast to invest about US$ 340 billion on digital transformation. Investments in autonomous, robotics and freight operations are projected to generate revenues of US$ 128 billion. With the transformation of business, a model happening on account of the emergence of Robotics, IoT and AI the content intelligence market is estimated to observe a significant growth in future.

However, lack of data redundant solutions and massive volumes of unstructured data that limit the vendors to identify the target customers are some of the factors likely to hinder the growth of the content intelligence market during 2020-2027. The MMR report focuses on content intelligence value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents a market for content intelligence size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Also, the report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the content intelligence market size. By deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to account for the largest XX.12% market share by 2027. Cloud content intelligence solutions aid reduces the total costs while also providing highly scalable and flexible access to solutions through the IT infrastructure hosted through the cloud service provider.

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market for content intelligence presented in the report. North America region holds the largest XX.65% share of the market across the world followed by Europe, and APAC. This is because of growing investment in advance technologies like big data, ML, Power BI, artificial intelligence and natural language processing in North America coupled with a willingness to spend heavily in digital marketing initiatives of their products.

The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global content intelligence market. In 2019, Knotch announced that they had raised US$ 20 MN in venture investment in Series B funding round. This growth of working capital will be utilized for the development process of services and products as the company hopes to boost its customer-servicing capabilities. This funding will also help improve the presence of the company in many regions worldwide.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Content Intelligence Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Content Intelligence Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Content Intelligence Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Content Intelligence Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Content Intelligence Market

Global Content Intelligence Market, By Component

• Solutions

• Services

Global Content Intelligence Market, By Deployment type

• Cloud

• On-premises

• Hybrid

Global Content Intelligence Market, By Organization size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Global Content Intelligence Market, By Vertical

• BFSI

• Government & Public Sector

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• IT & Telecommunications

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Travel & Hospitality

• Others (Education, and Energy & Utilities)

Global Content Intelligence Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Content Intelligence Market

• Adobe

• M-Files

• OpenText

• Curata

• Scoop.it

• Socialbakers

• Atomic Reach

• OneSpot

• Vennli

• Idio

• Abbyy

• Content Insights

• Knotch

• Smartlogic

• Conductor

• Concured

