Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Design Type, Operating System, End-User Industry and Region

Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7.2% through 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Computer Aided Design (CAD) is used for drawing layout, changing, editing and analyzing the design. Computer aided design takes less time for designing as compared to conventional designing tools and aids to eliminate the requirement of simulation by the physical prototype. CAD offers exact simulation using the software.

Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the MMR report, which helps the reader to understand developing market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at the global and regional level for the Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market. Growing usage of virtual platforms for product designing and manufacturing purposes is a major factor expected to fuel the demand of the computer aided design and drives the growth of the global market. CAD is easy to operate and aids to make changes and improvements in the product design easily, which also expected to propel the demand of the CAD from the end-users like automobile and infrastructure.

Improvement of cost-effective computer aided design and cloud-based CAD, smartphone access to 3D printing and CAD can create higher revenue opportunities for key players in the market. However, CAD software is costly and computer needs additional hardware support to run this program, which may hinder the demand of the CAD and restrain the growth of the computer aided design market globally.

Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market Share in Companies by Technology:

The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the global computer aided design (CAD) market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. By design type, the 3D design segment was valued at USD XX.23 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX.12 Mn. by 2027 at a CAGR of XX.04% during the forecast period. 3D product model quickly & easily allows making exploded outlooks for assembly instructions and technical illustrations without and furfur drafting.

North America computer aided design (CAD) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.63% during the forecast period. This is because of the growing adoption of mechanical CAD software in the automotive industry in the region. The APAC is expected to account for a second-highest XX% share in the market in terms of revenue during 2020-2027, thanks to the increasing use of CAD technology for designing various instruments and infrastructure in Asia.

In recent years, major players in the CAD market have taken several strategic measures, such as facility expansions and partnerships. For example, in 2019, Autodesk Company released a new version of Revit-Revit 2020, which includes including improvements in Revit 2019.1 & Revit 2019.2. The new version contains a set of new tools and developments that help generate consistent, coordinated, and complete model-based building documentation and design.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market

Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market, By Design Type

• 2D

• 3D

Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market, By Operating System

• Windows

• Unix

• Linux

• Mac OS X

Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market, By End-User Industry

• Automotive

• Aerospace and Defense

• Building and Construction

• Industrial Machinery

• Electrical and Electronics

• Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

• Others

Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market

• Dassault Systèmes

• PTC Inc.

• Nanosoft Holdings, Inc.

• GE Healthcare Limited

• Fujifilm Corporation

• Menhirs NV

• Graebert GmbH

• Kubotek USA, Inc.

• Autodesk Inc.

• Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

• EPLAN Software & Service,

• Trimble, Inc.

• Bentley Systems, Inc.

• Nemetschek SE

• IGE+XAO

• ALPI International Software

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Computer Aided Design (CAD) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Computer Aided Design (CAD) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Design (CAD) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Computer Aided Design (CAD) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Computer Aided Design (CAD) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

