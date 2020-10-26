Global Commerce Cloud Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Component, Organization Size, Application and Region.

Global Commerce Cloud Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 23.2% through 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Commerce Cloud is the cloud-based software as a service E-commerce platform, which enables organizations to improve their efficiency. Organizations are integrating various cloud solutions to develop performance and reduce operational cost, which is impacting positively on the market for commerce cloud.

Market Dynamics:

The commerce cloud market is expected to grow in the forecast period because of driving factors like success in the field of e-commerce industry coupled with the developed focus of the organizations towards improving the customer experience. Additionally, the need to optimize operational productivities is further likely to augment market growth. However, security threats are expected to hinder the growth of the market during 2020-2027. On the other hand, the rising number of SME businesses is probable to open new opportunities for companies in the commerce cloud market. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for commerce cloud with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Market Segmentation:

By component, the B2B platform segment was valued at USD XX.21 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX.12 Mn. by 2027 at a CAGR of XX.04% during the forecast period.

The B2B commerce cloud provides to the complex purchasing desires of the B2B consumers. It offers B2B consumers with enhanced shopping experience by providing specific valuing and catalogues to the buyers under a unified storefront. Likewise, the MMR report covers all segments in the commerce cloud market such as organization size, component and application.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the commerce cloud market, such as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the MEA. The Asia Pacific commerce cloud market was valued at US$ XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.43% during the forecast period. This is because of rapidly adopting the commerce cloud solutions to expand their consumer base and address a larger market. Emergent economies in countries such as China, Australia, and New Zealand, India, and Japan, provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the commerce cloud services and solutions across different industries.

Europe is projected to dominate the global market for commerce cloud during the forecast period. There is a well-established economy in European countries that allows commerce cloud vendors to invest in new techniques.

Salesforce Commerce Cloud:

Salesforce Commerce cloud has mainly three abilities which are Commerce Cloud Einstein, Commerce Cloud Digital, and Commerce Cloud Order Management.

 Cloud Einstein allows AI-powered commerce. This removes the need for a data scientist as Commerce Cloud’s Einstein powered capabilities transforms the data into real-time intelligent activities.

 Commerce Cloud Digital permits retailers to create and coordinate the online experience of the customer. They can launch and manage their websites which is the web and mobile responsive.

 Commerce Cloud Order Management has combined AI to order and make the pickups similar to the inventory. Vendors can be benefitted with this feature as it aids them to process the orders and direct them to enhance the inventory.

Top Companies shares in Commerce Cloud Market 2019:

Global Commerce Cloud Market1

Key Development:

The MMR research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global commerce cloud market. IBM Company is a prominent provider of the commerce cloud market. The IBM Company uses organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand its market share and upsurge its annual revenue. IBM provides end-to-end cloud integration services and helping enterprises to manage applications, migrate, integrate, and secure cloud environment.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Commerce Cloud Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Commerce Cloud Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Commerce Cloud Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Commerce Cloud Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Commerce Cloud Market

Global Commerce Cloud Market, By Component

• Platform

o B2B

o B2C

• Services

o Training and Consulting

o Integration and Deployment

o Support and Maintenance

Global Commerce Cloud Market, By Organization Size

• Large enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Commerce Cloud Market, By Application

• Electronics, Furniture, and Bookstores

• Grocery and Pharmaceutical

• Automotive

• Fashion and Apparel

• Quick Service Restaurants

• Travel and Hospitality

• Beauty and Cosmetics

Global Commerce Cloud Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in the Global Commerce Cloud Market

• IBM

• SAP

• Salesforce

• Apttus

• Episerver

• Oracle

• Magento

• Shopify

• BigCommerce

• Digital River

• Elastic Path

• VTEX

• Commercetools

• Kibo

• Sitecore

• Infosys

