Global Cocoa Products Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Product Type, Application, and Region

Global Cocoa Products Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 3.2% during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Increasing incidences of lifestyle health diseases have prompted consumers to become health conscious and proactive in their purchase of food products. Demand for organic products is gaining traction with customers seeking to avoid the consumption of harmful chemicals. As the diagnosis of gluten sensitivity increases across the world, gluten-free food products are highly highly in demand not only among sensitive consumers but health-conscious consumers as well. To goal, the consumer base with such a high health consciousness, manufacturers in the cocoa market are aiming at delivering innovative and healthier cocoa products with lesser sugar content and as organic and gluten-free origin.

However, health concerns related to the high sugar content in most cocoa-based products are expected to hinder the market’s growth to an extent.

Major trends governing the cocoa product industry include a strong focus on organic cocoa and its nutritional benefit both driven by worldwide consumer preference. While the market for organic cocoa is growing, the smaller yields of organic cocoa farms are fueling a shortage in organic cocoa supply.

Cocoa beans segment is expected to account for high growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Owing to a rapidly growing chocolate industry in emerging economies including China and India is expected to boost the demand for cocoa beans as intermediates. The increasing importance of coating in the processing of vegetables, fruits, and cereals for improved flavor is projected to increase the product demand further.

Europe dominated the cocoa product market in 2018. This is owing to Europe is a mature market where the retail infrastructure has remained quite steady over the years. This is attributed to the increasing consumption of consumer goods and beverages, because of an increase in spending power of the people living in the region.

A recent development in the market for a cocoa product: In September 2015, Ghana’s Cocoa Research Institute introduced a new multiplicity of cocoa with new fine-flavours. The flavours involved fruit, herbal, floral, wood nuts and caramel notes with chocolate bases.

In October 2016, Blommer Chocolate Company, US, announced its plan to acquire only certified cocoa from 2020 onwards to adhere to cocoa industry standards.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Cocoa Products Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Cocoa Products Market.

Scope of the Global Cocoa Products Market

Global Cocoa Products Market, By Product Type

• Cocoa Beans

• Cocoa Butter

• Cocoa Powder & Cake

• Cocoa Paste & Liquor

• Chocolate

Global Cocoa Products Market, By Application

• Confectionery

• Food & Beverages

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceutical

Global Cocoa Products Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Cocoa Products Market

• Kraft Foods Group

• Blommer Chocolate Company

• Tradin Organic Agriculture

• Touton

• Ciranda

• Artisan Confections

• PASCHA Chocolate

• Internatural Foods

• NORD COCOA

• Wilbur Chocolate Company Inc.

• Petra Foods Limited

• Belcolade NV

• Dutch Cocoa B.V

• Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate

• Ferrero S.P.A.

• Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer Sdn. Bhd.

• Organic Commodity Products Inc.

